Taylor Kitsch
WIRE Buzz: Last of Us II delayed; Taylor Kitsch boards Blomkamp's Inferno; She-Ra S4 trailer
Untitled Goose Game
When the world gets you down, become an angry goose and shout at some teens
Fan Theories 10-24
The Week in Fan Theories: Reprograming C-3PO, Rey's dagger, and Black Widow's death
Alphabet Squadron Hero
8 Star Wars characters from the books and comics we want to see in the new movies or shows
Godzilla Murakami icon
Credit: Toho/Murakami
Exclusive: Godzilla gets trippy in new artwork from iconic pop artist Murakami

image1.jpg
Jordan Zakarin
Oct 24, 2019

Godzilla hasn't been this psychedelic since 1971.

That year saw the release of the trippiest Toho kaiju movie of them all, Godzilla vs. Hedorah, which featured hippies, kaleidoscopic club scenes, and a filthy smog monster enemy endlessly consuming Japan. Nearly 50 years later, the Godzilla franchise has returned to pop art reminiscent of the era with a new mural and design series from iconic Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

Godzilla painting Murakami

Credit: Toho/Murakami

The painter, sculptor, and filmmaker is known for blending 20th century Japanese pop culture with fine art and more traditional forms that have sustained through the centuries. He has frequently worked with anime and manga characters, mutating and injecting them into larger statements about contemporary Japan. Godzilla, a monster that emerged from the nuclear wreckage of World War II to ultimately become a kid-friendly titan of pop culture, makes for the perfect subject matter.

Godzilla Murakami ComplexCon

Credit: Toho/Murakami

The pieces — the giant mural above and several fun, small icons — were commissioned as part of Toho's celebration of Godzilla's 65th anniversary, which has been officially recognized as November 3rd. Murakami's original will be on display at ComplexCon in Long Beach, California that same weekend, November 2nd and 3rd. Merchandise emblazoned with the artwork will be sold, exclusive to that weekend.

