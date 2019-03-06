Exclusive: Greg Pak unleashes a mutant horde in Boom!'s new samurai saga, Ronin Island

Shackled by honor, chivalry, and the bonds of the samurai code, Boom! Studios is embarking on a sword-swinging adventure in 19th century Asia with its new period-set miniseries, Ronin Island, and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive extended preview to share.

Written by Greg Pak (Planet Hulk, Firefly, Mech Cadet Yu) and paired with breathtaking art by Giannis Milonogiannis (Old City Blues), Ronin Island #1 launches a new five-issue limited series about a group of individuals with fractured loyalties and complicated pasts uniting in the jaws of danger to battle fierce enemies both human and inhuman.

Credit: Boom! Studios

Its compelling storyline kicks off following a mysterious attack that obliterates a huge chunk of 19th century Japan, Korea, and China as survivors and refugees from three ravaged lands find sanctuary on a secret island and build an honorable new community against all odds.

Here we're introduced to Hana, the orphaned daughter of humble Korean farmers, and Kenichi, son of a noble samurai leader, two souls who have little in common except for a simmering dislike for each other. These youthful warriors will have to band together when an invading army attacks with dire news that the Shogun has returned and this island is expected to pay fealty in exchange for protection from a new enemy... a legion of mutant creatures threatening to kill all of humanity.

"I'm thrilled about Ronin Island for several reasons," Pak tells SYFY WIRE. "First, the art by Giannis Milonogiannis, colors by Irma Kniivila, and letters by Simon Bowland are just beautiful. We're building a whole new world here, and they're making it shine with gorgeous, vibrant life."

Credit: Boom! Studios

"Second, I've loved samurai movies and comics and Hong Kong martial arts epics forever, so it's a thrill to finally work in the genre -- with an added twist of the byōnin, a very special kind of monster that have a secret origin I don't think I've seen anywhere else," he adds. "And finally, I'm excited about the way the story's pan-Asian cast gives us the chance to explore diversity within diversity, to dig into conflicts and differences within even an almost utopian community. Thanks so much to everyone who gives the book a shot! We're giving it our best and hope you enjoy!"

Credit: Boom! Studios

Boom!'s Ronin Island #1 arrives in comic shops on Mar. 6 and showcases a main cover by Milonogiannis, with vivid variants by David Lafuente (Ultimate Comics Spider-Man), Ethan Young (Tails), and fan favorite Kris Anka (Runaways).

Charge into our exclusive eight-page preview in the full gallery below and let us know if you'll join this supernatural saga when it flashes its steel this week.