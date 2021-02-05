Exclusive: Baron Zemo forms his own super-team in Heroes Reborn one-shot Siege Society

This May, the Marvel Universe will undergo a drastic change as part of Heroes Reborn, an epic new event book from writer Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuinness that imagines a world in which the Avengers never formed to become Earth's Mightiest Heroes. A story with a premise like that opens up all manner of possibilities for exciting tie-in stories, and today we got an exclusive look at one of the Heroes Reborn one-shots Marvel's cooking up alongside the main event.

In the world of Heroes Reborn, the Squadron Supreme has risen up to become the dominant super-team in the absence of The Avengers, but the Squadron is not without its problems. Heroes Reborn: Siege Society by writer Cody Ziglar (Rick & Morty, Marvel Studios' She-Hulk) and artist Paco Medina (Fantastic Four) explores what happens in the aftermath of a civil war that tears the Squadron in two, driving Nighthawk to form a European Squadron of his own. But even that will meet with resistance, as Baron Zemo will assemble his own powerful team to take the new Squadron on. Get ready for the team-up of Zemo, Natasha Romanov, Clint Barton, Scott Lang and Victor Creed as the Siege Society launches into action.

"I'm incredibly stoked to be playing in the world that Jason and Ed have created," Ziglar told SYFY WIRE. "It's fun, it's familiar but also very different, it's also big and weird; everything a nerd like me could ask for! Being able to play in that same sandbox is a dream come true and I can't wait for folks to see what cool updates and twists we've added to classic Marvel characters and a classic Marvel story!"

Check out Ken Lashley's full Siege Society cover below.

Marvel Comics

Heroes Reborn: Siege Society #1 is one of five one-shot tie-ins launching alongside the main Heroes Reborn event this spring. Earlier this week, AiPT revealed Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang's Magneto and the Mutant Force, ComicBook revealed Jim Zub and Steven Cummings' Young Squadron, CBR revealed Ryan Cady and Michele Bandini's Hyperion & the Imperial Guard, and Newsarama revealed Marc Bernardin and Rafael De Lattore's Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug. Together, each of these tie-ins stories helps paint a fascinating picture of the ripple effects of the Heroes Reborn concept, and flesh out a universe where the Squadron Supreme holds sway.

Heroes Reborn launches this May.