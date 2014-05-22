Latest Stories

Aidan Gillen Project Blue Book Season 1
Tag: Podcast
Project Blue Book Official Podcast Episode 8: Michael Malarkey and Michael Harney uncover a dark conspiracy in 'War Games'
Devery Jacobs American Gods Sam Black Crow
Tag: TV
American Gods' Sam Black Crow combines belief and agnosticism for Season 2
Childs Play remake via official YouTube 2019
Tag: Movies
Child’s Play reboot has ‘Spielbergian’ throwback vibe, says Aubrey Plaza
Russian Doll
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/26/19: I think we're alone now
jackman_interview.png

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman on mentoring young X-Men, and whether Logan gets his metal claws back

Contributed by
profile.jpg
Adam Swiderski
May 22, 2014

Remember back when they first announced that Hugh Jackman would be playing Wolverine in 2000's X-Men and everybody was all "Who?" Fast-forward to today, and the Aussie actor has become so associated with his cinematic interpretation of the claw-wielding mutant that it's hard to imagine the character going on without him. His status as a veteran of the X-verse served Jackman well in Days of Future Past, as his from-the-future Wolverine is now serving as mentor to the young'uns of the First Class cast.

We caught up with Hugh Jackman at the Days of Future Past press tour to talk what it's like being an old hand at this whole comic-book thing, what Wolverine's mindset is this time around, and SPOILERS whether Wolvie gets his adamantium back.

Check out the video below.

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Hugh Jackman

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Hugh Jackman
XMenXPerience.png
The cast of X-Men: Days of Future Past is coming to a city near you in X-Men X-Perience
Carol Pinchefsky
Jul 4, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: X-Men: Apocalypse
X-MenUniverse.jpg
Rumor of the Day: Bryan Singer's X-Men film universe will end with X-Men Apocalypse and Wolverine 3
Don Kaye
Apr 28, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Matthew Vaughn
wolverpast.jpg
Matthew Vaughn's X-Men: Days of Future Past would've featured a new Wolverine
Trent Moore
Feb 16, 2015
Comment count Comment count: Trending 9
Tag: X-Men: Days of Future Past
Tag: Hugh Jackman
eotca49rixfbkx8q5rf1.jpg
Overwhelmed? This clip recaps every easter egg in X-Men: Days of Future Past
Trent Moore
May 28, 2014
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0