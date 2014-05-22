EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman on mentoring young X-Men, and whether Logan gets his metal claws back

Remember back when they first announced that Hugh Jackman would be playing Wolverine in 2000's X-Men and everybody was all "Who?" Fast-forward to today, and the Aussie actor has become so associated with his cinematic interpretation of the claw-wielding mutant that it's hard to imagine the character going on without him. His status as a veteran of the X-verse served Jackman well in Days of Future Past, as his from-the-future Wolverine is now serving as mentor to the young'uns of the First Class cast.

We caught up with Hugh Jackman at the Days of Future Past press tour to talk what it's like being an old hand at this whole comic-book thing, what Wolverine's mindset is this time around, and SPOILERS whether Wolvie gets his adamantium back.

Check out the video below.