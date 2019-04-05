Exclusive: Into the Badlands teases an epic confrontation between the Widow and Chau

They've clashed swords time and time again, and now it looks like the final battle is here between The Widow (Emily Beecham) and Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura) on the next episode of Into the Badlands.

There's definitely no love lost between these two badass lady warriors, and it goes all the way back to when the Widow was known as Minerva, a young cog owned by Chau's family. Clearly, time and trial alike have not dulled the sting of that abuse, but will only one of them emerge victorious from this fight?

Check out SYFY FANGRRLS' exclusive clip from Monday night's episode, "Cobra Fang, Panther Claw," in which the Widow and Chau finally confront one another and battle it out in what looks like a once-abandoned, now-repurposed amusement park (uh, how cool?!).

Video of Into The Badlands - Season 3 Episode 12 Exclusive Sneak Peek | SYFY WIRE

Into the Badlands airs Monday nights on AMC at 10 PM EST.