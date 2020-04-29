Latest Stories

Jim Lee Batman At 80
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Jim Lee reveals latest sketch in marathon fundraising effort for local comics shops
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: May the 4th con goes virtual; Charlie Cox won't dare appear in Spider-Man 3; more
Avatar
Tag: Science
Glowing plants engineered with lit genes will make you feel like you live in Avatar
Optimus Prime
Tag: Movies
Animated Transformers prequel film rolling out with Toy Story 4 director
Jim Lee Batman At 80
More info i
Syfy Wire
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Exclusive: Jim Lee reveals latest sketch in marathon fundraising effort for local comics shops

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Apr 29, 2020
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Jim Lee
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: exclusive
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: DC Comics

The COVID-19 pandemic has, like many crises do, revealed some astounding efforts to help those in need, and the comics community has stepped up in a big way over the past few weeks to help its own. As local comic book stores affected by shutdown orders and lack of new product struggle to stay afloat amid the crisis, comics creators continue to do their part to raise funds for retailers in need. Jim Lee, DC Comics' Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, has been at the forefront of that effort for nearly a month now.

Back in March, Lee decided his own personal form of relief for the comics community would come directly from his own pencil. He launched a marathon effort to produce 60 different superhero sketches in 60 days, and put each one up for auction with all the proceeds going to the Book Industry Charitable Foundation (BINC), which provides aid to indie bookstores and local comic book stores. In the week since he began the effort, Lee has raised massive amounts of money for BINC, drafted other comics legends to join in, and of course, churned out great art. Today, SYFY WIRE is pleased to exclusively real the 27th sketch in Lee's 60-day series: the legendary Swamp Thing.

More Jim Lee

Jim Lee Batman
The 25 greatest comic book artists from the last 25 years
Jim Lee on Batman Hush
Exclusive: Jim Lee reveals his latest sketch for comic book retailer charity auction

 

Jim Lee Swamp Thing

Courtesy of Jim Lee

In the first 23 days of his 60-day effort, Lee and his friends — including comics legends like Tony Daniel, Ivan Reis, Bill Sienkiewicz, Walt Simonson, and many more — have raised more than $227,000 for BINC's Comic Book United Fund, a recently established BINC offshoot co-founded by Oni-Lion Forge and DC Comics earlier this month. Lee's efforts are part of an ever-growing fundraising drive from the comics community that includes a $250,000 donation to the fund from DC Comics and the recently completed Creators 4 Comics fundraising drive, which raised a total of more than $430,000. 

That's a lot of help for local comic book retailers in the midst of a crisis, and Lee and his friends are far from done. It'll be exciting to see what he comes up with as he nears the completion of his first month of sketches. The latest sketch will post on Lee's Instagram page later, and will then be placed in a three-day eBay auction with all proceeds going to BINC.

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Jim Lee
Tag: coronavirus
Tag: exclusive
Tag: Swamp Thing
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker