Exclusive: Constantine cuts to the chase in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow deleted scene

If you’ve missed traveling back in time while waiting for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow to return for its fifth season, you’ll soon be able to at least relive the past season’s head-spinning time hop when DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season arrives on Blu-ray and DVD.

Ahead of next week’s Season 4 drop, SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek at just one of the deleted scenes that’ll come bundled — alongside behind-the-scenes extras, a gag reel, and more — for the physical release. Taken straight from the midseason premiere “Lucha De Apuestas” episode, which fans remember as a headlong dive into Mexico circa the 1960s in search of Konane (who, wouldn’t ya know it, is wrestling as a luchador), it’s a moment where Constantine (Matt Ryan) gets to put his devious side to good use.

Shaking down a lucha libre promoter for info on Konane’s whereabouts, Constantine goes right for the weak spot, threatening the “weasel” with the cursed coin that, if it touches then skin, guarantees a lifetime without wealth — and, of course, the tactic totally works.

Video of DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Season 4 — Deleted scene “Lucha De Apuestas” | SYFY WIRE

The deleted scenes are part of all the added-in content that Blu-ray and DVD fans can look forward to on the three-disc set, alongside the gag reel, the “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Legendary Storytelling” featurette, and, of course, 16 hour-long episodes. Blu-ray owners also will get access to a digital copy of the complete season, and if you want to skip the physical media altogether, you can do that, too: Season 4 is also available on a ton of platforms, including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox, and more.

In the Season 4 finale, Constantine and Nora discovered Neron's evil scheme while on a mission to find Ray, while Nate convinced the Legends to follow his dangerous plan to bring magical creatures and people together to save the world. A fifth season for one of The CW’s most successful shows is already in the works (with Astra reportedly shaping up to be the next big baddie), so there’s no better time than the present to catch up. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fourth Season arrives Sept. 24 for Blu-ray and DVD.

