Exclusive: DC's Legends of Tomorrow deleted scene gives fans a sharper look at Genghis Khan's Hell-Sword

What would DC's Legends of Tomorrow be without its comic book weirdness? Arrow had its badassery, Flash has its time-warping drama, and Legends...well, Legends gets to be STRANGE.

Season 5 of The CW shows was one of its oddest yet, with experimental episodes, tons of jokes, and drama that took the Waverider crew all over creation. But that doesn't mean everything made the cut. Now SYFY WIRE can show fans a deleted scene from the season that focuses on one of its most bonkers aspects: Genghis Khan's Hell-Sword.

Taken from the sixth episode of Season 5, "Mr. Parker's Cul-De-Sac," the scene between Ava (Jes Macallan) and Sara (Caity Lotz) is a fun little moment for the characters...until the Hell-Sword comes out. Yes, Genghis Khan is in Hell and wields a magical sword.

Take a look:

Video of Exclusive Clip: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Deleted Scene From &quot;Mr. Parker&#039;s Cul-De-Sac&quot; | SYFY Wire

Hell-Sword, Hell-Sword! Sara's got some skill with it, too.

The episode in question was already bananas enough without more focus on the blade –– what with Damien's exit, a wedding, and more –– but man, who doesn't want more Hell-Sword? The episode, written by Keto Shimizu and James Eagan and directed by Ben Bray, might not have needed one more scene of sword-swinging, but fans certainly do. Mick wields the blade in the season finale, but still: more Hell-Sword, please.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: The Complete Fifth Season comes to Blu-ray and DVD on Sept. 22 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. The show looks to return for a new season at The CW next spring.