LEGO Masters build The Last Jedi's Battle of Crait in all its blocky glory in exclusive clip

Y’all ready to get your brick on? Well, if you haven’t been getting your bricks off over at Fox’s constructive new show, LEGO Masters, then you’re in danger not only of getting your geek card pulled, but also of missing out on some of the most fun you can have on reality television.

Granted, you’ve still got time to redeem yourself, and you can get started with our exclusive clip from this week’s Star Wars-centric episode, which features The Last Jedi’s Battle of Crait masterfully constructed in all its blocky glory.

Video of Sam &amp; Jessica Build The Battle Of Crait | Season 1 Ep. 9 | LEGO MASTERS

Say what you will about the parts of the film leading up to that epic battle, but the way the Resistance ski speeders kick up that stark white layer of salt, leaving behind plumes of Crait’s forebodingly red soil, doesn’t just make for a damn fine battle scene, but also a striking LEGO Master build.

“Love the dust coming up here because it really feels like that ship is flying right in the action,” Judge Amy Corbet tells contestants Sam and Jessica, who engineered the Forceful undertaking in the clip above.

While the Crait build is as impressive a thing as you’ll see at any con, it really is just par for the reality show’s normal course, which is anything but normal. Hosted by LEGO Batman himself, Will Arnett, the show’s set alone will blow your creative mind, with all the bricks you can imagine lodged between four mini-fig-filled walls, offered up to contestants trying to rise up to increasingly impressive LEGO construction challenges.

But who wins said challenges, and the ultimate prize of becoming a LEGO Master (along with a cash prize, of course)? Well, that’s up to the Brickmasters — Corbett, a LEGO senior design manager, and Jamie Berard, a LEGO expert in architecture — who, with their expert eyes, are looking for creativity, technical prowess, and storytelling.

So how will they judge this incredible Crait build against the other Star Wars offerings that contestants are dreaming up, including that holy Hoth battle build teased in the clip above? You’ll have to tune in to LEGO Masters Wednesday at 9/8c on FOX to find out.