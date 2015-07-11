Latest Stories

Exclusive: Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson on his responsibility to fans and the religious backlash

Contributed by
IMG_0485.JPG
Ernie Estrella
Jul 11, 2015

Look out, prime-time television -- here comes Lucifer. When he becomes bored of Hell, Lucifer Morningstar, played by Tom Ellis, abandons his post and sets his sights on Los Angeles to have some fun and bring out the demon in everyone. He opens a nightclub called Lux, then moonlights as a consultant for the Los Angeles Police Department. Lucifer stars Lesley-Ann Brandt as Lucifer's partner in crime, Lauren German as a homicide detective named Chloe, Rachel Harris as his therapist, and D.B. Woodside as angel Amenadiel, who tries to get the Lord back to his throne in Hell. 

The new series will premiere on Fox this fall and is based on a character introduced in Neil Gaiman's Vertigo Comics masterpiece The Sandman, and its spinoff title, Lucifer, written by Mike Carey. Don't worry, Lucifer fans, the showrunner who will take on the task of leading a staff of writers is Joe Henderson, a comics and pop-culture savant whose career in television writing and producing took off on series such as White Collar, Graceland and Almost Human. What's even more encouraging for fans is that both Gaiman and Carey give their approval on the pilot, and the screening at San Diego Comic-Con was met with positive response.

Blastr sat down with Henderson at Comic-Con for a deeper look at bringing the complex character to a new medium, dealing with the religious conservatives and the challenge of what and how to use from the comics to make a compelling television series. Watch the video below.

