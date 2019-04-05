Exclusive: MAD Magazine #7 lampoons Shazam, Avengers: Endgame

A few things you can always count on from MAD Magazine is timely satire, outstanding cartoon strips and something awesome from Sergio Aragones. With all of the superhero movies hitting movie theaters, parodies of your favorite caped crusaders are guaranteed — so this week the news has been dominated by headlines of Avengers: Endgame pre-sale causing chaos and everyone digging on the movie Shazam!

In fact, even James Corden is getting in on the act. Comic book fans will have plenty to laugh at in the latest issue, MAD Magazine #7, which SYFY WIRE has the exclusive reveal of the cover by Chris Wahl.

MAD Magazine #7 Cover

First up is the exclusive preview of the first page of the Avengers: Endgame parody, "Avenjerks" by Ian Boothby and Eisner award-winning cartoonist Gideon Kendall who cram in everything MCU related, and even Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse gets some shrapnel.

MAD Magazine 7 "Avenjerks" written by Ian Boothby, Art by Gideon Kendall

Secondly, we have a preview of the latest in Kerry Callen's ongoing strip "Funnies", which parody recognizable strips from the funny pages of syndicated newspapers. Once again, the talened Callen roasts the world of DC Comics and movies based on their characters. This time, it's Captain Marvel,also known as Shazam!, who falls victim.

MAD Magazine "Shazam Funnies" written and drawnby Kerry Callen

These strips and many more will be available in MAD Magazine #7, which is 56 color pages and will hit newsstands on April 16. Let us know what you think of these strips and this most recent launch of the popular satire magazine in the comments section below.