Ming-Na Wen The Mandalorian
Tag: TV
Tag: News

Exclusive: Ming-Na Wen confirms, teases her role in The Mandalorian

Aug 23, 2019

One of the more shocking moments at Disney's 2019's D23 Expo happened during the Disney Legends ceremony on Friday, completely aside from all the montages, thank you speeches, and photo sessions. It was great and it involved The Mandalorian. Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, announced that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star, Mulan voice actress, and Disney Legend honoree Ming-Na Wen would be earning the Disney franchise triple crown with a trip to a galaxy far, far away. And SYFY WIRE got the confirmation straight from the actress herself.

Speaking to SYFY WIRE, Wen confirmed that she would be joining a cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers,and Werner Herzog on the bounty hunting Disney+ show — and she's thrilled about it. Check it out:

"I was so excited when he announced it," the actress said, "because I've been waiting to talk about it. You don't understand: that is a Star Wars geek girl's dream come true."

When asked about her character, Wen was relatively tight-lipped, but could joke that of all the characters she could be portraying, it's on the cooler end of the spectrum. "I certainly don't play a farmer," she laughed. "I can't wait. I love Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. It was a real, real treat." Favreau (Wen's fellow honoree at the event) is writer, creator, and showrunner of the first live-action Star Wars show while fan-favorite Filoni directs the pilot. Now fans have even more reason to be excited, as Wen is a genre favorite whose presence at conventions and on social media has only endeared her further to audiences on all ends of the Disney family.

Fans can find out more about her character in The Mandalorian, which already has a second season greenlit, when its eight-episode first season premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 12.

Tag: TV
Tag: News
Tag: Ming-Na Wen
Tag: The Mandalorian
Tag: Star Wars

