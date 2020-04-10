First look: Liu Kang and Kitana throw down in Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge clip

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is the iconic and bloody fighting game franchise's first foray into the animated feature film territory, so naturally it was going to be a violent R-rated cartoon inspired by the series reboot Mortal Kombat 9. Director Ethan Spaulding (Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) and writer Jeremy Adams (Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) are taking the fighters to a tournament — the tournament — and familiar faces abound for fans to cheer for.

Now it's time to see a fight.

That said, the first trailers and clips of the film have primarily been setting up the impressive roster of fighters. There's Joel McHale's (Community) Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter’s (Limitless) Sonya Blade, and Patrick Seitz’s Scorpion joining the likes of David B. Mitchell's Raiden. But c'mon, it's not called Mortal Kombat for nothing. Don't worry, though: SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip showcasing some of the film's action, in a much fuller sense than any previously released footage from the film. This fight scene is a power-heavy one between Liu Kang (Jordan Rodrigues) and Kitana (Grey Griffin).

Check it out:

Video of Exclusive Clip - Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion&#039;s Revenge - &quot;Spare Me Your Pity&quot; | SYFY WIRE

Whirlwinds, flaming fists — of course they weren't just going to use martial arts. Earthrealm is going to be just fine. As just one example of the combat (sorry, kombat) fans can expect from the film, this clip is a fun one of some fighters that aren't quite going all out. That makes sense considering that it doesn't seem to be an official, tournament-sanctioned event. Looks like the real fatalities will start to fly once things begin in earnest.

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge is out on Digital starting April 12 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack, and DVD on April 28.