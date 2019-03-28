Latest Stories

The Society
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Netflix mystery The Society; Batman: Hush; UglyDolls final trailer
Red Dead Redemption 2 - Main Image
Tag: Fangrrls
The best deals on Xbox One and PS4 for the week ending March 31
Jordan Peele Twilight Zone
Tag: TV
Jordan Peele explains how his Twilight Zone reboot avoids Black Mirror comparisons
Eve Stranger Cover Hero
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Behind the scenes look at Philip Bond's Memento-esque comic Eve Stranger
Eve Stranger Cover Hero

Exclusive: Behind the scenes look at Philip Bond's Memento-esque comic Eve Stranger

Contributed by
IMG_0485.JPG
Ernie Estrella
Mar 28, 2019

IDW's Black Crown comics are always riding in the fast lane of provocative storytelling,  pushing the outer limits of where genre comics can go, daring the reader to hit the gas and let go of the wheel. Their latest entry spins into the spy game with Eve Stranger, written by Punks Not Dead writer David Barnett with stunning art by Philip Bond (Invisibles, The Exterminators), colors by Eva de la Cruz and letters by Jane Heir. It will hit comic shops on May 1 with a backup story with art by Liz Prince.

Eve Stranger is the name of the protagonist, but she has no short-term memory. She wakes up confused, with hazy memories, jumbled with essential protocol to help her stay alive. Think of the modern noir film Memento without the backwards gimmick, set within a world where biotech advancements are off the charts exciting and deadly. As the mystery of her world unfolds, her latest job and the people who come after her make for one of the more devilishly inviting comics of the year.

SYFY WIRE has the step-by-step process of how a page was made, with Bond walking us through each step with his commentary. Also check out the full gallery to expand the images to full size.

"Page 14 drops us in to the penultimate scene of the first Eve Stranger issue where she takes out a group of bit-part kidnappers — introduced and dispatched within a single page. This was both one of the first pages started and one of the last finished," he told SYFY WIRE. "We needed the splash panel where Eve takes out the evil henchman for some early announcements, and then I swung back round to draw the set up panels towards the end of the inking process."

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Breakdowns

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Breakdowns by Philip Bond

1) Thumbnail breaks

"Just a tiny doodle to figure out the arrangement of panels on the page and where we might have establishing shots, close ups, or whatever. This is also the stage that we can refine a bit of storytelling - a couple of scenes that made good sense in David Barnett's written script are moved around in the breaks. The scene on this page was relocated from New York to Miami."

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Pencils

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Pencils by Philip Bond

2) Pencils

"These are mostly pretty loose (the blue pencil lines) since I'll be inking myself. I got a bit more carried away with the last panel (the more detailed red pencil lines)."

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Inked

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Inked by Philip Bond

3) Inks

"After years of dipping in a toe and retreating in defeat, Eve Stranger is the first long form comic I've inked digitally. The pencils are scanned and loaded into Clip Studio where I'll generally overwork the inking and add lots of stupid effects before deleting the effects to try to make it look like it took about half an hour to draw. Maybe one day we'll get to do a version that's all motion blur and lens flare and completely unreadable."

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Colored

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Colored by Philip Bond and Eva de la Cruz

4) Colors

"Once inked, the page is off to our patiently waiting colourist Eva de la Cruz to work her CMYK magic."

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Lettered

Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Lettered by Philip Bond, Eva de la Cruz and Jane Heir

5) Lettering

"In the meantime, editor Shelly Bond has been using her vast expertise to figure out the optimal placings for word balloons and sound effects so that our letterer Jane Heir can drop them on top of the finished art ready for print. Just a 'YEAH..?' and an 'URK' here but I understand writer Barnett will still be paid the same page rate as the extremely wordy page 3."

Eve Stranger #1 Cover
Eve Stranger #1 Cover by Philip Bond and Eva de la Cruz
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Breakdowns
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Breakdowns by Philip Bond
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Inked
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Inked by Philip Bond
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Colored
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Colored by Philip Bond and Eva de la Cruz
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Lettered
Eve Stranger #1 Page 14 Lettered by Philip Bond, Eva de la Cruz and Jane Heir
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Eve Stranger
Tag: Black Crown
Tag: IDW
Tag: Philip Bond
Tag: comic preview
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Comic Art
Tag: Art

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: James Stokoe
Tag: aliens
Grunt - Art of James Stokoe HC Cover
Dark Horse announces Art of James Stokoe Hardcover book
Ernie Estrella
Sep 14, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: bloodshot
Tag: Tim Seeley
Bloodshot 1 Page 5 BW
Valiant announces new Bloodshot ongoing comic series ahead of film
Ernie Estrella
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Psi-Lords
Tag: Valiant Comics
Psi-Lords Cover by Rod Reis
Exclusive sneak peek: Meet the main characters of Valiant's space prison-break story Psi-Lords
Ernie Estrella
Feb 20, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: High Level
Tag: Vertigo Comics
High Level #1 Variant Cover
Exclusive First Look: Rob Sheridan's new cyberpunk Vertigo title High Level
Ernie Estrella
Feb 19, 2019
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0