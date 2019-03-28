Exclusive: Behind the scenes look at Philip Bond's Memento-esque comic Eve Stranger

IDW's Black Crown comics are always riding in the fast lane of provocative storytelling, pushing the outer limits of where genre comics can go, daring the reader to hit the gas and let go of the wheel. Their latest entry spins into the spy game with Eve Stranger, written by Punks Not Dead writer David Barnett with stunning art by Philip Bond (Invisibles, The Exterminators), colors by Eva de la Cruz and letters by Jane Heir. It will hit comic shops on May 1 with a backup story with art by Liz Prince.

Eve Stranger is the name of the protagonist, but she has no short-term memory. She wakes up confused, with hazy memories, jumbled with essential protocol to help her stay alive. Think of the modern noir film Memento without the backwards gimmick, set within a world where biotech advancements are off the charts exciting and deadly. As the mystery of her world unfolds, her latest job and the people who come after her make for one of the more devilishly inviting comics of the year.

SYFY WIRE has the step-by-step process of how a page was made, with Bond walking us through each step with his commentary. Also check out the full gallery to expand the images to full size.

"Page 14 drops us in to the penultimate scene of the first Eve Stranger issue where she takes out a group of bit-part kidnappers — introduced and dispatched within a single page. This was both one of the first pages started and one of the last finished," he told SYFY WIRE. "We needed the splash panel where Eve takes out the evil henchman for some early announcements, and then I swung back round to draw the set up panels towards the end of the inking process."