Avengers: Endgame Tony Stark and Nebula
Avengers: Endgame concept art shows remaining heroes ready for an epic battle
NECA_Avengers_Scalers_Thanos_2
Chosen One of the Day: This poledancing Thanos toy
Lord of the Rings amazon map second age
Amazon confirms Lord of the Rings show is Second Age prequel to films
Arrow The CW
Arrow is ending. What does that mean for The CW's Arrowverse?
BPRDHellOnEarth_129cover.jpg

Exclusive Preview: B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth #129

Contributed by
Host head shot
Aaron Sagers
Mar 17, 2015

In Dark Horse Comics' latest issue of B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth #129, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and James Arcudi deliver the epic conclusion to James Harrenffff's arc. And as the synopsis teases, "Howards uses his link to the past to save the BPRD from a rampaging monster in the snowy mountains...but will the secrets he has learned be enough?"

The book hits stands on March 18, but you can get a taste of the dark matters afoot now, with the exclusive six page preview below.

BPRDcover.jpg
BPRDHE #129 PG 01_b_0.jpg
BPRDHE #129 PG 02.jpg
BPRDHE #129 PG 03.jpg
BPRDHE #129 PG 04.jpg
BPRDHE #129 PG 05_0.jpg
BPRDHE #129 PG 06.jpg
