Exclusive Preview: B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth #129

In Dark Horse Comics' latest issue of B.P.R.D. Hell on Earth #129, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and James Arcudi deliver the epic conclusion to James Harrenffff's arc. And as the synopsis teases, "Howards uses his link to the past to save the BPRD from a rampaging monster in the snowy mountains...but will the secrets he has learned be enough?"

The book hits stands on March 18, but you can get a taste of the dark matters afoot now, with the exclusive six page preview below.