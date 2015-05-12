Exclusive Preview: FBP: Federal Bureau of Physics #20

Just like the laws of physics within FBP, the rules of publishing can be also be subject to change. The Vertigo title Federal Bureau of Physics -- created by Simon Oliver and Robbi Rodriguez -- has been a crazy fun ride as readers have followed agent Adam Hardy deal with the fluctuations of time and space, as well as bureaucratic nonsense. Now, with the 20th issue streeting tomorrow, we're excited to offer an exclusive sneak preview a day before you can get your mitts on it.

Check out our six-page look below, and remember, as the tease for this issue warns: "Interdimensional space, dark-energy super bridges, and a borderline insane plan to save humanity from annihilation ... what could possibly go wrong?"