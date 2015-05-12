Latest Stories

Culber and Stamets in Star Trek: Discovery
GalleryComics_V_1920x1080_20141500_FBP_Cv20_logo_552eb7d0067b81.50661797.jpg

Exclusive Preview: FBP: Federal Bureau of Physics #20

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Aaron Sagers
May 12, 2015

Just like the laws of physics within FBP, the rules of publishing can be also be subject to change. The Vertigo title Federal Bureau of Physics -- created by Simon Oliver and Robbi Rodriguez -- has been a crazy fun ride as readers have followed agent Adam Hardy deal with the fluctuations of time and space, as well as bureaucratic nonsense. Now, with the 20th issue streeting tomorrow, we're excited to offer an exclusive sneak preview a day before you can get your mitts on it. 

Check out our six-page look below, and remember, as the tease for this issue warns: "Interdimensional space, dark-energy super bridges, and a borderline insane plan to save humanity from annihilation ... what could possibly go wrong?"

FBP_Cv20_ds.jpg
FBP_20_1.jpg
FBP_20_2.jpg
FBP_20_3.jpg
FBP_20_4.jpg
FBP_20_5.jpg
FBP_20_6.jpg
Tag: FBP: Federal Bureau of Physics
Tag: Vertigo Comics

