IDW's Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary one-shot
Exclusive: The original Ghostbusters gang discovers Atlantis in IDW's 35th anniversary one-shot
Gotham pretty much wins April Fools Day with first look at Joker in series finale
There is hope for Storm and Black Panther as a couple
WATCH: Harry Potter Trivia Challenge with Tom Felton: Weasley Edition
Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Apr 1, 2019

This year marks the 35th anniversary of one of geekdom's most spirited franchises, Ghostbusters. With three films under its belt and another in the pipeline from director Jason Reitman, son of Ivan Reitman (who helmed the original pair of films), the scary-fun Ghostbusters universe and its posse of paranormal eliminators is as vital as ever.

Saluting Ghostbusters' momentous birthday, IDW Publishing is poised to release a different Ghostbusters-focused one-shot every week in April, each centered around a different spookhunting team: the classic film's original Prime lineup, The Real Ghostbusters of '80s cartoon fame, the all-female crew that Answered the Call in 2016, and the futuristic generation of radical Extreme Ghostbusters!

IDW's Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary one-shot

Credit: IDW Publishing

Let's kick off the party with SYFY WIRE's exclusive peek at this week's Ghostbusters one-off written by Ghostbusters veteran Erik Burnham and accentuated with otherworldly art by frequent collaborator Dan Schoening.

It's time for saltwater and slime when the premiere standalone launches on Wednesday, Apr. 3.

IDW's Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary one-shot

Credit: IDW Publishing

As the alarm sounds, first out of the iconic firehouse doors is the original ‘busting team of Peter, Winston, Egon, and Ray. Of course, they've witnessed some strange and outrageous occurrences during their careers as professional paranormal investigators, but this latest case could potentially turn history upside down. Is it possible that the ghoul-grabbing gang has discovered definitive proof of the lost continent of Atlantis? 

"The theory of Atlantis. Winston Zeddemore was asked if he believed in that during his job interview; it seemed like the kind of thing that would be fun to follow up on," Burnham reveals to SYFY WIRE. "We could bring in an ecto-sub! We could have ghosts under the sea! We could... not do all that satisfactorily in 20 pages. But we could still have some fun with Atlantis as a launching point — and that’s what you see here. A strange artifact. Weird languages. A possessed Ghostbuster. And that’s just how we start!"

IDW's Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary one-shot

Credit: IDW Publishing

Ghostbusters has been an important part of IDW Publishing for more than a decade, and thanks to everybody at Sony and Ghost Corps, it’s been an amazing eleven years," IDW Editor-in-Chief John Barber says in a statement. "With Ghostbusters hitting such a milestone anniversary, it’s time to celebrate every facet of the team’s history… and to get ready for everything that’s coming next!”

Plunge into our exclusive five-page peek at this celebratory one-shot in the gallery below, then tell us if you'll be picking up IDW's Ghostbusters 35th Anniversary standalone tale when it manifests in comic shops Apr. 3.

Ghostbusters 35 Cover
Credit: IDW Publishing
Ghostbusters 35 P1
Credit: IDW Publishing
Ghostbusters 35 P2
Credit: IDW Publishing
Ghostbusters 35 P3
Credit: IDW Publishing
Ghostbusters 35 P4
Credit: IDW Publishing
Ghostbusters 35 P5
Credit: IDW Publishing
Ghostbusters 35 P6
Credit: IDW Publishing
