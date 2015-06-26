Latest Stories

Crackdown Slice
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: Writer Jonathan Goff plugs into Dynamite's new video game series, Crackdown
Happy Death Day 2U
Tag: Fangrrls
Objects in Space 2/16/19: This time it's coming after all of us
Frozen 2
Tag: Movies
Disney sets yet another trailer-watching record with first teaser for Frozen 2
36805_Shazam__Shazam_POP_GLAM
Tag: Movies
New Funko figures could confirm full Shazam family for movie
MKX26SFCover_0.jpg

Exclusive Preview: Mortal Kombat X #26

Contributed by
Default contributor image
Aaron Sagers
Jun 26, 2015

Even if you've dealt out countless fatalities since the game's release in April, the action in the Mortal Kombat X comic book series is equally brutal and far from finished. And in the new chapter, hitting digital platforms this Sunday, not only do fans get to see battles between Mileena vs. Skarlet, and Reiko vs. Kotal Kahn, but a new character emerges to wreak havoc.

And we have an exclusive sneak preview of Chapter #26 right here for your bloody good entertainment.

After you check it out, head to the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store, Nook Store, and iVerse ComicsPlus this Sunday to download the entire entry.

MKX26SFCover.jpg
MKX_26_300-003_HD.jpg
MKX_26_300-004_HD.jpg
MKX_26_300-005_HD.jpg
hide thumbnails show thumbnails
Tag: Mortal Kombat X
Tag: DC
Tag: DC Comics

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Comics
Tag: DC Comics
DC Comics Exhibition: Dawn Of Super Heroes Launches At The o2
Comics: DC lays off 3 percent of employees, Florida man recovers million-dollar Batman comics
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Titans
Tag: DC Universe
Titans Season Finale
Titans cut its first season short to prepare for an 'even bigger' Season 2 premiere
Matthew Jackson
Dec 26, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 5
Tag: Comics
Tag: comic book news
Hellboy Mike Mignola Dark Horse Comics
Comics: Dark Horse announces Hellboy Day, Red Sonja relaunching, DC preps Batman's 80th birthday plans
Josh Weiss
Nov 19, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: Stan Lee
Tag: marvel comics
Stan Lee
Everyone from the Avengers to DC takes out ads to honor the late Stan Lee
Josh Weiss
Nov 15, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 2