Exclusive Preview: Mortal Kombat X #26

Even if you've dealt out countless fatalities since the game's release in April, the action in the Mortal Kombat X comic book series is equally brutal and far from finished. And in the new chapter, hitting digital platforms this Sunday, not only do fans get to see battles between Mileena vs. Skarlet, and Reiko vs. Kotal Kahn, but a new character emerges to wreak havoc.

And we have an exclusive sneak preview of Chapter #26 right here for your bloody good entertainment.

After you check it out, head to the DC Comics App, Readdcentertainment.com, iBooks, comiXology.com, Google Play, Kindle Store, Nook Store, and iVerse ComicsPlus this Sunday to download the entire entry.