Meet the man with the world's strongest skull in Ripley's Believe It or Not! clip

Science tells us that dinosaurs (particularly the mighty T. rex) had some of the thickest skulls ever to exist on the planet. While all of those giant lizards no longer roam the Earth, they may have one living ancestor: John Ferraro. Ok, fine — so this dude is all human, but he has one of the strongest brain cases in recorded history.

You can meet the man behind the magnificent cranium in an exclusive clip from Travel Channel's revival of the Ripley's Believe It or Not! TV show, which is hosted by the very groovy Bruce Campbell (Evil Dead). Ferraro, who can lift incredible weight or simply smash wood with his ol' noggin, appears in the fourth episode of the new series' first season this coming weekend.

Check out the teaser of his segment below:

Video of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! - Exclusive Clip “Hammerhead” | SYFY WIRE

As Ferraro just told you, he discovered his odd biological talent during a roughhousing with his little brother when they were kids. His brother slammed a door in his face, but instead of ending up with a bruise or a broken nose, John actually destroyed the wooden portal, forcing it off of its hinges and cracking it in half.

Based on that tale, we've come to the conclusion that superheroes are, indeed, real. Just don't tell Dr. Ellie Staple that or she'll be showing up at Ferraro's doorstep!

Episode 4 premieres this Sunday, June 30, on Travel Channel at 9pm EST.

“Shooting this iconic series in the Ripley’s warehouse was actually unbelievable,” Campbell said of the rebooted series in early May. “I was blown away by the treasures that unveil a fascinating time capsule into the past and present. Fans are not going to be disappointed when they see the scope of wonderful and weird stories we reveal every week.”