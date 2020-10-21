Star Trek: Discovery: Both the ship and Philippa need repairs in exclusive 'Far From Home' clip

In last week’s Season 3 premiere of Star Trek: Discovery, Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) crash-landed 900 years into her future. Now, the intrepid and lovably dysfunctional crew of the U.S.S. Discovery has followed Burnham through the wormhole into this far-flung future, and they're apparently a little worse for wear.

In this week’s episode, “Far From Home,” written by Michelle Paradise & Jenny Lumet & Alex Kurtzman and directed by Olatunde Osunsanmi, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery are in a mad dash to fix the ship after crashing on a strange planet. And while that’s going on, Saru (Doug Jones) and Tilly (Mary Wiseman) conduct a search for their missing Commander.

In this exclusive clip, the ship is in bad need of repair. So is Philippa (Michelle Yeoh), judging from the looks of her. It also appears that she still has some ... Leland ... on her. (Gross.) But while Philippa seems content to walk off her wounds, the Discovery isn’t quite so resilient. Then again, knowing Philippa, are we really surprised?

Check it out below:

Video of Exclusive Clip From Star Trek: Discovery Episode 302 | SYFY WIRE

In this third season of Star Trek: Discovery, the crew of the Federation starship has gone to a future where the United Federation of Planets has all but collapsed. Hey, they may be completely disconnected, but they're also together.

The series is just barely into its third season, but is already getting renewed for a fourth season. Production is set to begin next month.

This week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “Far From Home,” airs Thursday on CBS All Access.