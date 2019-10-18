Latest Stories

Jojo Rabbit junket hero
JoJo Rabbit director Taika Waititi on whether Hitler can be funny
week in geek
The Week in Geek: Batman vs Matrix vs Disney vs... Lady Gaga?
Naomie Harris Getty
Venom 2 after Naomie Harris to join Woody Harrelson's Carnage as villain Shriek
The Good Place
Look of the week: Power dressing on The Good Place
Vader's Castle Hero
Credit: IDW Publishing
Exclusive: The vile gangster Jabba the Hutt stars in new Return to Vader's Castle #4

ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 18, 2019

That slimy piece of worm-ridden filth known as Jabba the Hutt is cramming the pages of the penultimate issue of IDW's Star Wars Adventures Halloweentime weekly miniseries in Return To Vader's Castle #4 — and SYFY WIRE has a special extended look into the latest chapter arriving Oct. 23.

VC4

Credit: IDW Publishing

Creeping into comic shops for October, this weekly anthology series of nerve-rattling stories from a galaxy far, far away is written by Cavan Scott and presents a rotating roster of talented interior artists like Francesco Francavilla, Kelley Jones, Derek Charm, Nicoletta Baldari, Nick Brokenshire, Megan Levens, and Charles Paul Wilson III, with Francavilla providing main covers and a spooky framing story set within the ominous halls of Vader's Mustafarian fortress.

VC Slice 1

Credit: IDW Publishing

Return to Vader's Castle #4's "Vault of the Living Brains" delivers a thrilling tale from inside Jabba's palace that showcases the whimsical artwork of Nicolette Baldari bookended by Francesco Francavilla's story starring the lovable thief Thom Hudd. Here, the notorious space slug welcomes a menagerie of bizarre creatures to his court on Tatooine, including his crafty Hutt cousin Crakka who comes bearing a beastly gift in the form of a tusked Huna-Netre.

VC Slice 2

Credit: IDW Publishing

"From the moment I saw a B’omarr Monk scurry into the background of Jabba’s palace in the Return of the Jedi Special Edition I knew I wanted to write a story about the creepy brain-carrying droids," Scott tells SYFY WIRE. "This year I’ve told two - one for the Star Wars Choose Your Destiny Alexa exclusive mini-missions and the second for this issue.

"It’s been a pleasure to work with Nicoletta whose style I absolutely adore," he adds. "I now can’t imagine anyone else bringing life to Jabba’s bizarre court, surely one of the greatest creations in all of Star Wars." 

VC Slice 3

Credit: IDW Publishing

Now witness a heaping helping of Halloween horror in our sneak peek at IDW's Star Wars Adventures: Return To Vader's Castle #4 in the full gallery below, then tell us how you're enjoying this slightly-scary Star Wars minseries treat.

VC4
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC 5
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC1
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC2
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC3
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC5
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC6
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC4 7
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC4 8
Credit: IDW Publishing
VC4 10
Credit: IDW Publishing
