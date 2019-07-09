Latest Stories

Another Life Katee Sackhoff Netflix
Trailer: Katee Sackhoff returns to space to fight aliens in Netflix's Another Life
Spider-Man How Far From Home
How far from home Spider-Man is during each stop in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Boeing image of low-Earth orbit
Someone just spotted a top-secret Air Force space plane in orbit and we don’t know why it’s there
Sub-Zero Mortal Kombat 11
WIRE Buzz: Mortal Kombat finds first fighter; IMDb eyes sci-fi originals; more
Darlin' Pollyanna McIntosh
Credit: Dark Sky Films
Exclusive: The Walking Dead's Pollyanna McIntosh rides again as The Woman in Darlin'

Kristy Puchko
Pollyanna McIntosh doesn't shy away from horror or gore. In 2011, she broke through playing the literal man-eater at the center of Lucky McKee's wildly controversial The Woman. She was ravenous, raw, and riveting, playing a feral woman captured by a seemingly average family that subjects her to their hideous desires. While the movie sparked outrage, McIntosh went on to bring her steely stare to The Walking Dead as the no-nonsense zombie fighter Jadis. Now, she is bringing fresh blood and new insights to the franchise that launched her career with Darlin'.

Darlin' sees McIntosh reprising The Woman, the role she played first in 2009's Offspring then in McKee's Sundance-stunning sequel. But also, this daring horror film marks her debut as a screenwriter and director. Inspired by the Jack Ketchum novels from which this film series was spawned, McIntosh penned a screenplay that follows The Woman and her newly acquired clan after they disappeared into the woods. However, while McIntosh's grisly cannibal has a major role in this film, the titular Darlin' (Lauryn Canny) is at its center. The little girl who was snatched away from civilization 10 years before returns as a young woman with some big questions and big troubles hanging over her. And she's not the only one who has emerged from the wilderness.

With Dark Sky Films unleashing Darlin' on Friday, SYFY FANGRRLS is proud to reveal this exclusive clip, "The Woman Hitches a Ride." In it, The Woman (McIntosh) is on the trail of her adopted daughter and finds an unexpected ally in The Walking Dead's Cooper Andrews.

Darlin' opens in theaters and on VOD in the US on July 12 and makes its Canadian Premiere at the Fantasia International Film Festival on July 15.

