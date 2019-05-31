Latest Stories

WATCH: Dark Phoenix is like Mother Earth gone bad ... from space
Who Won the Week Episode 182: Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Good Omens, New Gods
Ron Howard opens up about failed Dark Tower movie: 'It should've been horror'
Exclusive: Things get weird in A.T. White's Starfish

Exclusive: Things get weird in A.T. White's Starfish

Contributed by
moi.jpg
Rebecca Pahle
May 31, 2019

Out on VOD this week, A.T. White's Starfish tells of a grieving woman, Aubrey (an outstanding Virginia Gardner), whose period of mourning for her late best friend is complicated by a little thing called the apocalypse.

Watch the exclusive clip above, but don't assume you know where Starfish is going — above all else, it's a cerebral, unexpected, utterly original entry into the sci-fi/horror canon. 

Speaking at last year's Fantastic Fest, writer/director A.T. White reflected on integrating a supernatural horror element — in the form of a species of monsters who invade the Colorado town where Aubrey is staying, little-seen to powerful effect — into what was originally a straightforward story about grief.

Noted White, "I'm a big Silent Hill fan. Particularly those first two games where the demons were representing literal demons within the lead character. Later on, it got away from that and they just became monsters. I really wanted to get back to that, where the creatures mean something."

Catch this truly one-of-a-kind film on VOD now. 

