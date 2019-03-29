Exclusive: Three haunting, new Pet Sematary posters to give you the willies

Paramount's revving up the buzz for the release of their new adaption of Stephen King's Pet Sematary with three Talenthouse-created movie posters inspired by the grim tale about an animal burial ground that is far from peaceful.

As part of a global campaign with art networking site Talenthouse, Paramount got artists from around the world to interpret the film's iconic imagery and themes into new movie posters that you may, or may not, want on your own walls.

Paramount will be featuring more designs on their Pet Sematary Instagram feed and wihtin their Pet Sematary gallery on Facebook. For now, we have three delightfully chilling options:

By Juan Ramos:

Exclusive Pet Cemetery poster by Juan Ramos (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

By Jaren Hemphill:

Exclusive Pet Sematary poster by Jaren Hemphill (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

By Bella Orobaton:

Exclusive Pet Sematary poster by Bella Orobaton (Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Pet Sematary had its world premiere at SXSW where it received great reviews, as well as plenty of chatter about how the film has changed up a major plot point — much to the ire of some King purists. We'll see how it plays with the masses soon as it drops in U.S. theaters on Apr. 5, 2019.