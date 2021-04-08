Genre icons assemble in exclusive trailer for '80s sci-fi doc 'In Search of Tomorrow'

In 2019, writer/director David Weiner and the producing team at CREATORVC delivered In Search of Darkness, a vast four-hour documentary delving year-by-year into the 1980s horror boom, as told by the people who made it happen and the critics and fans who fell in love with it. Now, hot on the heels of an equally in-depth sequel, In Search of Darkness Part II, Weiner and company are turning their lens on another genre that boomed in the 1980s: Science fiction.

Today, SYFY WIRE is pleased to exclusively reveal a new trailer for In Search of Tomorrow, Weiner and CREATORVC's next in-depth documentary that will delve year-by-year into science fiction cinema in the 1980s, from Buckaroo Banzai to RoboCop, The Terminator to The Last Starfighter. And, as with In Search of Darkness, the filmmakers are bringing dozens of sci-fi luminaries along for the ride, including everyone from Walter Koenig to Peter Weller to John Carpenter.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Exclusive trailer reveal for &#039;80s sci-fi doc In Search of Tomorrow

The names and faces in the trailer alone are enough to draw any sci-fi fan into In Search of Tomorrow, but they're far from the end of the list. This week CREATORVC also announced more than two dozen additional names set to join the list of interviews for the film, including special effects legend John Dykstra, actress Adrienne Barbeau, producer Gale Anne Hurd, and many, many more.

“In Search of Tomorrow is coming together beautifully," Weiner said in a statement. "The level of talent participating is a ‘who’s who’ of legendary sci-fi icons, from actors and filmmakers to visionaries and dreamers, and I’m humbled to have the opportunity to sit with them; despite the challenges of indie production in a COVID-complicated environment, we are fortunate to have been able to safely continue our extended interviews. A celebration of imagination in one of the most creatively entertaining decades of film, we are crafting an expansive, four-plus-hour film journey worthy of the amazing content that came out of '80s sci-fi cinema. I can’t wait for film lovers and true fans of the genre to see it.”

In Search of Tomorrow is on track for a December 2021 release, but you don't have to wait until then to be a part of it. In addition to today's trailer drop, the production is also launching a new Indiegogo campaign to help drive the completion of the film and give fans a chance to snag some rewards, including your name in the credits, limited edition poster, enamel pins, and more. To find out more about the campaign and the film, visit 80sscifidoc.com beginning Thursday afternoon as the campaign rolls out.