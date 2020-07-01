Latest Stories

DCs-Legends-of-Tomorrow-Star-Trek-Parody
Tag: Fangrrls
How Legends of Tomorrow paid tribute to the roots of fanfiction
Jurassic Park
Tag: Movies
Jurassic Park's original trio will be in Jurassic World: Dominion 'all the way through' says Sam Neill
The Dreaming Waking Hours Variant Cover
Tag: Comics
Exclusive: The Sandman Universe welcomes Ruin in two variant covers for 'The Dreaming: Waking Hours'
Critical Role Full Cast (Photo Credit, Anna Azarov)
Tag: Games
'I miss our characters': What the Critical Role cast did during COVID-19 hiatus
The Dreaming Waking Hours Variant Cover
More info i
DC Comics
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Exclusive: The Sandman Universe welcomes Ruin in two variant covers for 'The Dreaming: Waking Hours'

Contributed by
YoungSanta.jpg
Matthew Jackson
Jul 1, 2020
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Sandman Universe
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: G. Willow Wilson

This summer, the next chapter in DC Comics' critically acclaimed Sandman Universe debuts in the form of The Dreaming: Waking Hours, a new series from writer G. Willow Wilson (Wonder Woman) and artists Nick Robles and Mat Lopes that will explore what happens when one of Dream's most perfectly constructed nightmares makes his way out into the world. The series doesn't debut until August, but today SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at two beautiful variant covers highlighting this nightmarish new character, Ruin. 

First announced back in MarchWaking Hours follows Ruin — Dream's nightmare constructed to be the embodiment of catastrophic failure — as he enters our world via the dreams of Lindy, a Shakespearean scholar and new mother pushed to exhaustion. What happens next will change the Sandman Universe forever, as Ruin discovers there's more to his existence than simply being a bad dream. 

More The Sandman Universe

The Sandman
Your 3 best entry points into the world of Neil Gaiman's Sandman
sandman universe
The Sandman Universe kicked off today, and a dreamy new video breaks it all down

"What does it mean to have a bad dream as a protagonist? And then Ruin came tumbling out faster than I could write him down," Wilson explained in an essay on the new character published back in May. "A nightmare who falls in love with the person whose dreams he was sent to haunt. A nightmare who doesn’t want to be a nightmare and tries to change, who aches for a kind of human connection he might never have. It raises tantalizing questions from a storytelling perspective — if you have power that is inherently malevolent, can you simply choose to use it for good? Or is there more work involved? What do you have to sacrifice to become something better?"

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1 will arrive with two variant covers. First up, there's this beautiful offering from Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairbairn, highlighting the series' cast.

The Dreaming Waking Hours Variant Cover

DC Comics

Plus, fans who want an even better look at Ruin can feast their eyes on this 1:25 incentive variant from Robles, highlighting the design work for the character. 

The Dreaming Waking Hours 1 in 25 Variant Cover

DC Comics

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #1 arrives Aug. 4 from DC Black Label. 

Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: The Sandman Universe
Tag: DC Comics
Tag: Exclusives
Tag: G. Willow Wilson

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker