Exclusive: Watch Tandy get dressed down by Mina Hess in clip from next Cloak & Dagger

The sophomore season of Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger focuses on Tandy and Tyrone fighting to bring down a sex trafficking ring in New Orleans. In the next episode, "B Sides," Tandy and Tyrone are working for Roxxon Gulf and their boss Mina Hess, but of course nothing is quite as it seems.

In an exclusive new clip from Episode 6 ("B Sides"), we see Tandy (Olivia Holt) lost in Roxxon's maze of a rig and needs help finding her way to the machine shop (at least, that's her story and she's sticking with it). Fortunately, Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) is there to help. Unfortunately, so is Mina (Ally Maki), who's none too pleased to have Tandy freely traipsing around her rig, no matter who she's related to.

Although Tandy tries to sympathize to keep from getting kicked out ("I know it must be tough being the only woman around here, I'm sure you've got to bust some balls, but…"), Mina is having None. Of. It.

"Yeah, I'm not explaining myself to Structural Engineering Barbie," says Mina as she walks off.

So, yeah. That didn't go so well. Check out the clip below:

Video of Cloak &amp; Dagger - Season 2 Episode 6 Exclusive Sneak Peek | SYFY WIRE

"B Sides" will air May 2 on Freeform at 8PM EST.