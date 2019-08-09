Exclusive: Watch the haunting opening titles for The Terror: Infamy

There's a new season of AMC's horror anthology series dropping on Monday and we've got the exclusive very first look at the gorgeous, yet chilling opening credits for The Terror: Infamy.

The Terror: Infamy has a completely different narrative than Season 1 of The Terror, which was based on Dan Simmon's 2007 novel about the doomed expedition of the Royal Navy's HMS Erebus and HMS Terror's search for the Northwest Passage in 1846.

Check out the opening below:

Video of The Terror: Infamy: Opening Credits

Season 2 was conceived by executive producer/screenwriter Max Borenstein, and developed/showrun by Alexander Woo (True Blood). Set in the early 1940s, Infamy tells the story of the Japanese-Americans of Terminal Island who were forcibly relocated to Japanese internment camps mandated by President Roosevelt via Executive Orders. The story unfolds from the perspective of first-generation Japanese American, Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio), his immediate family and community. Together, they not only suffer the prejudice and subjugation at the hands their fellow Americans, but they're also terrorized by an ancient spirit with deep ties to their Japanese origins.

The 10-episode season also stars George Takei as Yamato-san, a community elder who helps Chester navigate his fears about the ancient threats. Takei also served as an official consultant for the series based on his own experience as a child imprisoned with his parents in the Japanese internment camps located in Arkansas and California.

Come back for our SYFY WIRE exclusive episode post-mortems throughout Season 2.

Video of George Takei: The Terror: Infamy Tackles Two Horrors | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

The Terror: Infamy premieres August 12, 2019 at 9p EST on AMC.