Exclusive: Wrinkles the Clown crashes game night in spooky clip

Credit: Magnet Releasing / Topic Studios
Contributed by
Jacob Oller
Oct 2, 2019

Director Michael Beach Nichols is telling scary stories. The only thing is that his are true. From its spooky trailer to its Fantastic Fest premiere, terrifying (yet touching) documentary Wrinkles the Clown has been drawing comparisons to It's Pennywise. Thankfully Pennywise never had the chance to go viral.

Now the true story of a Florida clown used to scare naughty kids straight is coming to theaters — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive clip. It's not Joker, but it certainly is a bout of clown mayhem in the video below, which documents the behind-the-scenes of one of the viral YouTube videos involving Wrinkles lurking outside somewhere he shouldn't be lurking.

Take a look:

Game night will never be the same. This film certainly doesn't have a Monopoly on scary clowns, but the Risk seems low when adding up the Clues and betting that Wrinkles the Clown will scare audiences as deeply as the kids in this clip. And make sure you lock all your doors and windows tonight before bed. No telling what might be lurking out there.

Wrinkles the Clown is coming for your kids in both theaters and On Demand Oct. 4.

