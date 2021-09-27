Your exoplanet weather report: Partly cloudy and scorching hot

On Earth, you’re not going to hear the forecast for an exoplanet 535 light years away when you turn on the nightly news, but powerful telescopes can find out.

That exoplanet is WASP 127-b. Planets like it are known as “hot Saturns,” gaseous giants close in mass to Saturn (which is about 95 times the mass of our own planet). They orbit much closer to their stars than Saturn does. WASP 127-b also completes an orbit every 4 days (compare that to 29 years for actual Saturn). Orbiting that fast and that close to a gargantuan fireball means things will get ridiculously hot — over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. It doesn’t help that the star it orbits has burned all its hydrogen and blown up into an angry reddish subgiant.

So how do you predict the weather on this alien orb? Researcher Romain Allart of The ESPRESSO consortium and his team recently presented their findings at the Europlanet Science Congress, and they did not exactly see what was expected. Its clouds are literally unearthly, because they are nothing like Earth’s at all. They had been hiding some surprises. Only hi-res data from Hubble, which saw it in infrared, and the Very Large Telescope’s ground-based ESPRESSO spectrograph (Echelle SPectrograph for Rocky Exoplanet and Stable Spectroscopic Observations), which observed in visible light, revealed them. Merging the data from both allowed for an unprecedented look into the inhospitable weather on WASP 127-b.

“Each instrument constrains a different part of the model, which unlocks a precise measurement of the altitude," Allart tells SYFY WIRE. "We produced an atmospheric model over the full spectral range of both instruments. Then, we compared the ESPRESSO data to their contribution in the visible part of the model, and the Hubble data to their contribution in the near-infrared part of the model."

The subgiant star that WASP 127-b orbits is something of a beast. It hasn’t yet morphed into the type of monstrous red giant that might eventually devour planets that venture too close, which will end up being the doom for Earth around 5 billion years from now. But it is in the first phase of morphing into one. WASP 127-b is pelted with about 600 times the radiation that hits Earth, so no matter what the forecast, there is no way a human could breathe in this hell world. The planet is so irradiated that it has puffed out to a radius 1.3 times larger than Jupiter’s (even though it only has a fifth of the mass).

This was actually a plus for the scientists, since puffy planets are easier for already sensitive instruments to observe, as light has an easier time filtering through the clouds and haze. They had orgiginally set out to probe the upper and lower layers of the atmosphere in search of water vapor and sodium.

What that light showed was sodium in the air, but for some unknown reason, it was found much lower in the cloud layers than expected. Water vapor also came up in the observations. It gave strong signals in the infrared, but was undetectable with visible light. Infrared light can make its way through a planet’s atmosphere much more easily than visible light can because of its longer wavelengths. Meaning, visible light cannot travel to water vapor deep in the clouds. Infrared light can avoid being scattered by particles in the way and therefore get through.

"Normally we expect to find sodium at very high altitude," Allart says. "It is difficult to know why it was not present so high: We don't yet know if there are atmospheric processes in place, a lower abundance of sodium than expected or something else, but we are working on it."

The clouds themselves are a mystery. Whatever they are made out of, it is definitely not water, but no one is sure of anything else yet. Another bizarre feature of WASP-127B is its alignment. It not only orbits in retrograde, or in the opposite direction of its star, but on a plane other than the equatorial plane we are used to on Earth. For now, Allard thinks that this strange behavior might be the result of that star having a companion star that remains undiscovered.

“It is particularly unexpected for such an old system," he says. "After such a long time, it is expected that the planet is in the same plane of the host star due to tidal forces. It is possible that this companion is a Jupiter-mass planet at longer period for example that has triggered the recent migration of WASP-127b.”