Experts say these costumes will be the hits of Halloween 2014

Oh yeah, it’s that time of year again. Jack-o'-lanterns, candy — and of course costumes. We’re on the downward slide toward Halloween, and the experts have opened up about which costumes should be the coolest of 2014.

Not surprisingly, the National Retail Federation expects Halloween costumes to be extremely popular this year. Well, duh. They also expect some of the more popular suits to sell out early. So be prepared. Here’s how NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay explained it.

“Children and adults love to celebrate this fall holiday in all sorts of ways, and it’s clear dressing in costume will be a top priority for millions of people this year. Given the popular holiday falls on a Friday this year, retailers can expect increased web and in-store traffic in the weekdays leading up to the big night, meaning consumers will need to keep their eye on specific must-have items as they are likely to go fast.”

As is often the case, genre fare is represented pretty well here — along with some scary stalwarts and breakout kiddie hits. So if you want to be one of the cool kids (or a parent to one of the cool kids), we’ve put together a quick guide to the hot looks for all you goblins and ghouls.

Spoiler alert: It’s a bit superhero-heavy.

(Via Ad Week, National Retail Federation, SF Gate)