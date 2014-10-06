Latest Stories

Lethbridge-turtles.jpg

Experts say these costumes will be the hits of Halloween 2014

Contributed by
j8czzqsi_400x400.jpg
Trent Moore
Oct 6, 2014

Oh yeah, it’s that time of year again. Jack-o'-lanterns, candy — and of course costumes. We’re on the downward slide toward Halloween, and the experts have opened up about which costumes should be the coolest of 2014.

Not surprisingly, the National Retail Federation expects Halloween costumes to be extremely popular this year. Well, duh. They also expect some of the more popular suits to sell out early. So be prepared. Here’s how NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay explained it.

“Children and adults love to celebrate this fall holiday in all sorts of ways, and it’s clear dressing in costume will be a top priority for millions of people this year. Given the popular holiday falls on a Friday this year, retailers can expect increased web and in-store traffic in the weekdays leading up to the big night, meaning consumers will need to keep their eye on specific must-have items as they are likely to go fast.”

As is often the case, genre fare is represented pretty well here — along with some scary stalwarts and breakout kiddie hits. So if you want to be one of the cool kids (or a parent to one of the cool kids), we’ve put together a quick guide to the hot looks for all you goblins and ghouls.

Spoiler alert: It’s a bit superhero-heavy.

(Via Ad Week, National Retail Federation, SF Gate)

Batmancostume.jpg
BatmanWe might be a bit removed from the huge success of Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy,...
blackwidowcostume.jpg
The Avengers’ Black WidowFresh off her co-starring turn in Captain America: The Winter Soldier,...
daenerysthronescostume.jpg
Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen DothrakiShe’s easily grown into one of the coolest and most...
Frozencostume.jpg
The Frozen crewFor anyone who’s belted out “Let It Go” the past year, this one comes as no surprise...
homemadezombiecostume.jpg
The classic, homemade vampire/ghost/zombieThough store-bought costumes seem to be getting more and...
JonSnowThronescostume.jpg
Game of Thrones’ Jon SnowFor the adults aiming to get out with a cool costume, the Jon Snow look...
NinjaTurtlescostume.jpg
Teenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesHot off the success of the surprise hit live action movie, the experts...
Spider-Mancostume.jpg
Spider-ManSure, Amazing Spider-Man 2 might’ve kinda sucked, but that hasn’t hurt Spidey’s buzz with...
walkkingdeadrick.jpg
The Walking Dead’s Rick GrimesRick’s come a long way since he stumbled into the zombie apocalypse...
