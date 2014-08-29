Latest Stories

Explore '84 with Blastr TV's look back at the best movie summer ever

Adam Swiderski
Aug 29, 2014

We live in a sci-fi/fantasy/horror fan's paradise when it comes to movies -- major studios are sinking megabucks into bringing classic comic-book characters, giant monster/giant robot battles and more of the stuff that makes our geeky hearts sing to the big screen. How did we get here? Sure, you could point back to the influence of blockbusters like Star Wars, but looking back, there's one movie summer that set the stage for a world in which a talking raccoon with a machine gun and a walking tree could be the number one draw: 1984.

Just look at the lineup: GremlinsGhostbustersThe Last StarfighterIndiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, The Neverending StoryBuckaroo Banzai ... the list goes on and on. Not all of the movies released in '84 would rock the box office, but it was an adventurous and experimental time for Hollywood as studios took big risks on sci-fi and fantasy films in search of the next Star Wars

Blastr TV is taking a look back at this seismic year in movies with our latest episodes, and we're kicking things off with a look at how '84's awesome lineup came to be ... and what it meant for the future of movies. Join host Nicki Clyne (of Battlestar Galactica fame) on a trip to a time when Internet spoilers didn't exist and everyone wanted their own Luck Dragon, and then relive your favorite '84 memories in the comments, or tweet them at us at @syfywire.

