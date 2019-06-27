Exploring Spider-Man 2's unmatched triple decker success on its 15th anniversary

If you get a chance and you're not at, like, a job interview or something, watch that trailer right above here. It spends 36 seconds (over a fourth of the trailer) on a truncated version of the "Do you love me?" cafe scene, and then, until about the minute mark, stays in the same location to introduce the villain. One place, three characters, HALF of the trailer.

I think this is a good representation of Spider-Man 2 as a whole because while parts of it are bigger than the first (Doc Ock's nuclear reactor death is certainly more, um, explosive than Green Goblin getting impaled by his own dumb glider, and the action scenes, whether they're outside the bank or on the train, are definitely a lot more elaborately choreographed than anything seen in the original), it's still a very personal movie told with only a handful of main characters. In fact, there's only one new main character. The rest are continuing their journeys from the previous film.

Sony Pictures

And it's because we're so comfortable with them that whoever cut this trailer together figured "Yeah, let's devote over 25 percent of it to whether or not Tobey Maguire is gonna make out. The audience will understand."

Some people, though, didn't. Early drafts of the script sought to introduce a parade of villains like Doctor Octopus, The Lizard, and Black Cat, as if they were trying to get Spider-Man 3's oversaturation of bad guys out of the way early. But Raimi and screenwriter Alvin Sargent stuck to their guns with what they wanted the theme of the film to be: How and why a hero would give up their responsibilities. Of course, Spider-Man fans know this as the plot of the famous comic story "Spider-Man No More!" from Amazing Spider-Man #50, but when it comes to onscreen depictions of a hero trying to go back to their normal life, it hadn't really been pulled off effectively yet.

Of course, we had Superman II, which delved into similar themes, but Superman II was always limited by the fact that, deep into its production, its director, Richard Donner, was fired from the film. He was replaced by someone who leaned in a more slapstick direction, and so the theatrical cut of Superman II is a jarring collage of Clark Kent introspection and Three Stooges-esque antics. So Spider-Man 2 would potentially be the first to do this theme justice.

Eventually, they settled on Doctor Octopus, and it seems like they mainly did this because Raimi thought he looked super cool. Of course, you had the stuff about him being an inspiration and mentor to Peter Parker and that's all great, but it's hard not to look at the Doc Ock choice as 90 percent "This would be the best guy for a high-speed train brawl."

Video of Spider-Man vs. Dr Octopus Train Fight | Spider-Man 2 (2004) Movie Clip

But who would he brawl with? Jake Gyllenhaal? I'm being serious here. Though Maguire signed on for three movies, a back injury ("My back! My back!") that he suffered while filming Seabiscuit forced Sony Pictures to reconsider its options. It considered Gyllenhaal but, in the end, it seems less like back problems forcing Maguire out and more like his desire for a higher paycheck. Eventually, Maguire was set to star to the tune of $17 million, and Gyllenhaal would sit on the Spider Bench for 15 years.

Filming was made especially interesting, not only due to the massive budget and the willingness of actors to perform their own stunts (though Alfred Molina seems less than thrilled about it) but also through extensive use of the "Spydercam," spelled with a "y" because it's cooler that way. The Spydercam would glide and fall through the streets of NYC, making the shots in which Peter web slings way more dynamic and realistic-feeling.

Oh, and just in case you're not interested in that, here's Alfred Molina singing "If I Were a Rich Man" while still attached to his tentacles (Molina played Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof on Broadway, though I still consider Doctor Octopus to be the more, ahem, distinguished role):

Video of Doc Ock Sings!

But the real star of the film isn't the theater actor lending gravitas to every sentence. No, it's the tentacles that he's attached to! Altogether, they weighed about 100 pounds, but when blended with CGI, they created some of the best practical/computer effects since Jurassic Park. Also, they gave us scenes like this, which is a tribute to Raimi's own Evil Dead series and also one of the most horrifying things to be found in any superhero film ever.

Video of Doctor Octopus - Horror Hospital Scene - Spider-Man 2 (2004) Movie CLIP HD

Another big part of Spider-Man 2 is the fall of Harry Osborn, a young man who doesn't quite fit in his father's shoes, but still desperately wants to make him proud, even after his father's death "at the hands of Spider-Man." To complete his transformation from awkward rich kid to Green Goblin Lite, they brought back Willem Dafoe as a hallucinatory presence that taunted Harry about avenging him and other fun stuff like that. And why did they bring him back? Well, if you listen to Dafoe, it's because, during a press tour of the original film, he straight up asked Raimi to bring him back.

And who can say no to Willem Dafoe?

What all of this would lead to is a film that both honors and outdoes its predecessor. It took everything that worked in the first movie and peeled off the stuff that didn't. (You'll find that 2 doesn't have the out-of-nowhere, silly jokes that Peter makes in 1, "humor" that I always felt was an attempt to replicate the comics in a way that didn't play to the strengths of the actor or the filmmakers.) To distill it down, it is the perfect franchise film, something with the aims of the middle section of a blockbuster trilogy, but with the heart of a caring, emotional drama.

Sony Pictures

And has it been outdone since then? The closest equivalent Marvel has made is the wonderful Captain America: The Winter Soldier (Iron Man 2 is a messy cog in the MCU and Thor: The Dark World is angrily forgettable). DC gave us The Dark Knight, which covers a lot of the "When can a hero stop being a hero?" themes and is often truly terrific, but filters them through metaphors about the "war on terror" that ages the film in a number of weird ways.

Spider-Man 2 would go on to gross $373 million in the U.S. and win an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. And when it comes to the 2004 box office, it was only outdone by... Shrek 2. That's a little disappointing, but Shrek 2 does have Jennifer Saunders singing "I Need A Hero," so I can't be TOO sad.