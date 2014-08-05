Latest Stories

X-Men: Days of Future Past

Extended cut of X-Men: Days of Future Past coming next year

Contributed by
Don Kaye
Aug 5, 2014

You might want to hold off on buying X-Men: Days of Future Past on home video this fall.

Although the movie -- which many, including a lot of us here at Blastr, rank as the very best of the X-Men franchise -- will be issued digitally on Sept. 23 and on Blu-ray/DVD on Oct. 14, this home video version of the movie will be the same one we saw in theaters.

However, the Hollywood Reporter spotted a tweet posted over the weekend from Fox’s EVP of marketing communications, James Finn, who confirmed that an extended cut of the film will arrive sometime in 2015. When? "Soon" was all that Finn would add. He also did not say whether the extended cut would get its own theatrical release or head straight to disc and digital distribution.

As for what the extended version will contain, it will almost certainly include all the scenes featuring Rogue (Anna Paquin) that director Bryan Singer dropped during post-production for length and pacing reasons. If there are even more scenes or mutants that have yet to revealed, no one is saying just yet.

What this also means, of course, is that you might want to wait before you pick up a copy of Days of Future Past on Blu-ray this fall, since a longer version is on the way. You would think studios would stop with the double-dipping already, but at least this time we've been told about it in advance.

Do you want to see a longer version of X-Men: Days of Future Past? If you were planning on buying it this fall, will you wait now?

