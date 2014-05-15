Extended trailer for Spielberg's Extant uncovers more sci-fi secrets

In the beginning, we thought we had Extant pegged. Steven Spielberg's latest TV outing is traditional sci-fi in every meaning of the word. There are aliens and robots, which are almost always accompanied by secrets and lies.

Early on, we assumed that Berry's character, Molly, was an innocent in an intergalactic conspiracy. But this new trailer says otherwise. The basic premise of the show centers on an infertile woman who becomes pregnant after spending a year in space. She claims that she has no idea how it happened, because she was isolated on a solo mission.

Molly actively lies to everyone regarding what really happened in orbit. She hides the pregnancy from her husband (Goran Visnjic) and erases video footage that could reveal her intergalactic encounter. All the while, her current child (on Earth) isn't really a child at all. He's a high-fuctioning A.I. robot. Nothing is what it seems here. We want to know what really happened between Molly and her space friend.

Extant premieres July 9 on CBS.

(via YouTube)