WIRE Buzz: Ezra Miller says Flash movie is 'absolutely confirmed'; Doctor Sleep earns R-rating; more

The question of whether or not we'll actually get a movie centered on The Flash has been up in the air for a while now. However, Ezra Miller, who played the Scarlet Speedster in both Suicide Squad and Justice League, promises the long-delayed film is "absolutely confirmed."

In a wide-ranging interview with W Korea, Miller spoke about a myriad of topics, briefly mentioning that The Flash movie is still in some stage of development. "I’ll tell you the ones that I can tell you about, because they’re absolutely confirmed," Miller began, adding simply, "Fantastic Beasts 3... The Flash movie."

The last we heard about a Flash solo outing was back in July, when It: Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti and Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson were rumored to be attached. Prior to that, Miller said he was writing the script alongside Grant Morrison. However, we've known for a while now that there will be (at least) three more Fantastic Beasts outings, so mentioning The Flash as well does seem telling.

Much of the confusion around The Flash is owed to the DCEU more or less falling apart after Justice League failed to wow critics or audiences. While Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot are staying on as Aquaman and Wonder Woman, respectively, Ben Affleck hung up his Bat-cowl, and Henry Cavill has been assumed to be out as Superman for quite a while now (though that's never been officially confirmed).

Since then, Warner Bros. has redirected the DCEU's focus to embrace more stand-alone films, like Todd Phillips' Joker and Matt Reeves' Batman. Amidst all this, Miller's Flash has simply left fans wondering when (or if) The Fastest Man Alive would race across the big screen once again. Really the only thing that seems certain at this point is we'll never know if he won that cross-continental race against Superman.

Speaking of Warner Bros., their big-screen adaptation of Doctor Sleep has earned an R-rating from the MPAA, to no one's surprise. The film, which is based on Stephen King's 2013 book, which follows a now-grown Danny Torrance from The Shining.

While he uses his psychic power to help ease the elderly into the afterlife, circumstances draw him back to the Overlook Hotel, where he has to confront his father's psychotic break inside its walls. We've only seen one trailer for the film at this point, though it looked plenty scary.

Per the MPAA, the horror film scored its Restricted rating for "disturbing and violent content, some bloody images, language, nudity, and drug use." Which... sounds about on par for an adaption of King's work.

Doctor Sleep opens in theaters Nov. 8.

Wrapping things up, Starz has ordered a pilot for the horror/comedy Shining Vale.

The series hails from Sharon Horgan and Jeff Astrof, and follows a dysfunctional family who relocate from the big city to small town. Specifically, a small town with a house where terrible things went down. The house's ugly history goes unnoticed by everyone except Pam, the family matriarch who believes herself to be either depressed or possessed.

Once upon a time, Shining Vale was slated to air on Showtime, though reasons for the network jump aren't clear.

