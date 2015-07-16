Ezra Miller opens up (and geeks out) about playing Barry Allen in DC's upcoming Flash film

Though we know pretty much every movie DC and Warner Bros. plan to make over the next decade, we haven’t heard much from the future stars of the Justice League. So, what does Ezra Miller think about taking up the mantle of The Flash in a year or so?

Up to this point, Miller has spoken sparingly about his version of The Flash, and all we really know is that he’ll be playing Barry Allen in both the Justice League in 2017 and a standalone film in 2018. Luckily for us, the actor had a sit-down with MTV and positively geeked the heck out about playing the scarlet speedster. Seriously, his enthusiasm is infectious. A bit weird, admittedly, but infectious.

One of the most interesting tidbits came from a question about The CW’s hit Flash series, which stars Grant Gustin in the title role. Turns out Miller is a huge fan of the series, and he’s also been taking a deep dive into the comics to learn as much as possible about his new alter ego. Here's an excerpt:

“I’m not avoiding [The CW’s Flash], I’m not avoiding it at all. I think it’s awesome! And come on — we’re The Flash. It’s parallel universes. Grant Gustin is The Flash, and I’m The Flash, don’t you see? It’s the event horizon, we crossed it, baby. Grant and I are chillin’. We’re going to have a race. It’s gonna be dope. Like Jay Garrick and Barry Allen back in the day.”

Check out the full interview below and let us know what you think:

(Via MTV)