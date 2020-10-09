Ezra's gambit pays off big in the finale of Star Wars Rebels [Jabba the Pod 3.14]

The final episodes of Star Wars Rebels contain so much payoff that we almost don't know where to start. All of the characters come to a satisfying end, and certain creatures that were set up two seasons ago make a joyous return. Ezra Bridger's journey ends... for now.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are going all in on "A Fool's Hope" and "Family Reunion — and Farewell" to finish off their grand Rebels rewatch. Join Caitlin, Matt, and Brian as they discuss all of the big moments, as well as the series as a whole.

Also on deck: they go through some of the many (many) references contained within the new game Star Wars: Squadrons, talk about some of the big reveals that went down for the short story sequel collection From a Certain Point of View, and then, as usual, Captain's Corner goes off the rails and Brian loses his patience.

Our heroes will be back soon with a special bonus episode, and then back in full for Season 2 of The Mandalorian. In the meantime, join them as they give a farewell to Bob the Purrgil and go nuts for Darth Synergy. Listen right here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on Google Podcasts.

Click here to subscribe on RadioPublic.

Click here to subscribe on Spotify.

Click here to follow on Amazon Music.