'F9' drives into a literal minefield with explosive new 'Fast & Furious' clip

"My ass is en fuego" is a line of dialogue you can really only get in a Fast & Furious movie. Those five words — certain to be iconic one day — are bellowed by Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) in the latest exclusive clip from Justin Lin's F9, which finds our speed demon heroes driving through a minefield.

And we don't mean that metaphorically — they are literally driving over hidden explosives buried in the ground. According to Tej Parker (Ludacris), the gang needs to gun their vehicles to 80mph if they have any hope of avoiding the mines. The only problem? Roman's ride can't go past 70.

Watch below:

Video of F9 - Exclusive Cameo Clip

"The last thing we would want to do is put anyone’s health at risk while supporting our franchise!!!!" Gibson wrote on Instagram last March when Universal decided to postpone the movie's release in the wake of growing concerns related to COVID-19. "The good thing is that 2021 will mark the 20-year anniversary of 'Fast.' Gods, timing is everything — here’s my early cheers to 20 years!!!!"

The one-minute clip was also accompanied by the news that Universal is carpooling with Cameo for a new promotional partnership. Between now and June 8, Fast Saga fans can enter for a chance to win a personalized video message from participating F9 cast members like Gibson, Ludacris, Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), John Cena (Jakob, Dom's long lost brother), Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey), and Sung Kang (Han Lue).

The campaign also gives Cameo a chance to test out "its first branded fan club, The Fast Saga Fan Club, which will serve as a hub where Fast fans can see exclusive F9 content, including trailers, featurettes and more," reads the release. You can get more info on the contest and fan cub right here.

Co-written by Lin & Daniel Casey, F9 cruises into theaters everywhere Friday, June 25. The film has already opened in a number of markets abroad, crossing over $232 million at the international box office.