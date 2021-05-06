'F9' destroys cars for a minute and a half straight in explosive sneak peek at Justin Lin's summer blockbuster

You remember those old Mazda commercials with the tagline of "zoom zoom"? Well, the Fast Saga takes that motto quite literally with a new sneak peek at F9 that features all-out vehicular destruction for a minute-and-a-half straight. Dubbed "Total Car-Nage" (ha, nice!), the video contains almost no dialogue, favoring to show off all of the insane practical effects the production was able to pull off for the third-to-last chapter in the Fast & Furious series. These things were done for real and if a particular set piece was too dangerous, they simply stuck a camera inside the doomed vehicle with a crash test dummy.

It's a great reminder that epic summer blockbusters are finally on the up-and-up after more than a year of constant tentpole delays amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Who drives like a bat out of hell?" asks Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson). "A Toretto," replies Tej Parker (Ludacris). Pretty funny coming from them since they'll actually be taking flight in the franchise's first-ever trip to outer space. The stakes have never been higher — or more explosive — as Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) is forced out of retirement to face off with his revenge-driven brother, Jakob (John Cena).

Watch "Total Car-Nage" below:

Video of F9 | TOTAL CAR-NAGE

The one thing that I take a lot of pride in is really scaring the crap out of my crew," the movie's director and co-writer, Justin Lin, told Entertainment Weekly last month. "When we have these production meetings and I’m sitting there in front of people and describing what we are about to do, I love that kind of nervous silence before we all focus and figure out how we’re going to do it. Personally, I feel that good action sequences are nothing if you don’t have a connection with these characters, and one of the big things I wanted to do coming back was elevate and really push growth in every character."

F9 rolls into theaters everywhere Friday, June 25. Until then, you can catch a free screening of one of the first eight Fast Saga films every Friday at participating theaters.