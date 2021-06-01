'F9' throws Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez off a cliff in first heart-stopping clip from latest Fast & Furious

Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto once claimed to live his life "a quarter of a mile at a time." Well, that definition seems to have expanded to include "one impassable ravine at a time." In the first adrenaline-boosting clip from F9, Dom and Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) literally drive off a cliff — more than a year before Tom Cruise will do the same thing in Mission: Impossible 7.

What else are you gonna do when an unfriendly helicopter is firing rockets at you? You obviously hit the nitrous oxide button, willingly drive off a steep drop, and hope there's a strong enough tension cable to carry you across to the next landmass. It's what every high school student learns on their first day of driver's ed!

Watch the clip (just a teensy taste of the death-defying antics awaiting us on June 25) below:

Directed and co-written by Justin Lin, F9 is the third-to-last chapter of the Fast Saga. The long-running franchise is set to close out after a 10th chapter broken up into two separate movies — both of which will be helmed by Lin. When the ninth film's three-and-a-half minute trailer dropped online in April, the director promised that there were still plenty of surprises left to reveal.

"A lot of the time as a filmmaker, you’re so scared because you’re like, ‘Oh my god, are they giving away the whole movie?!’ And I can promise you, even with these two long trailers, there’s still a lot that we have not shared with the world," Lin said during an interview with Empire Magazine.

While F9 doesn't drive into North American theaters until Friday, June 25, the film has already cemented its blockbuster status with an international box office haul of nearly $230 million.