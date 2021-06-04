Fast & Furious: Sung Kang says there's so much more at the heart of 'F9' than what we've seen in the trailers

So far, the promotional materials for F9 have shown Tej (Ludacris) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) heading into space; Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) driving off a cliff; and a combination of all our protagonists zooming across a literal minefield.

While the upcoming Fast & Furious blockbuster is full of non-stop, over-the-top action, that's not all it is. While in conversation with Entertainment Weekly, cast member Sung Kang — who plays the resurrected Han Lue — promised quieter moments that emphasize character development over explosions, hot rods, and rocket ships.

"Family sums up the whole film," the actor explained. "All the trailers and everything are kind of misleading. With all these big stunts and massive action scenes, it's like you start losing perspective. You go, 'How do you ground everything? Where do you go back to?' And it's been family for [director/co-writer Justin Lin] ... In terms of real honest family themes, these stories can go forever because we can relate with family and family issues and drama forever."

Of course, the franchise won't go on indefinitely, as Universal plans to cap the OG franchise after two more films modeled in the vein of the last pair of Avengers movies (Infinity War and Endgame).

All good things must come to an end and unless there's some sort of prehistoric crossover with Jurassic World (don't laugh, Lin isn't opposed to the idea), then the treasure trove of larger-than-life set pieces might finally top themselves out. "That's the joke, like where do we go next?" Kang added. "I guess you go in a submarine, and after that I guess we go to space, and after space where do we go? I think we'll be in heaven and that's 10."

In the meantime, Han's got a score to settle with Deckard Shaw (played by Wrath of Man's Jason Statham), who appeared in the series' first-ever spinoff film, Hobbs & Shaw (released in 2019). As far as we know, the titular duo aren't set to appear in F9, but Kang still wants to go another round with the Cockney-accented-villain-turned-hero. "They better bring me back, because I need to put out that fire," Kang said. "If he's got any score to settle, it's with me."

F9 drives onto the big screen Friday, June 25.