WIRE Buzz: Face/Off headed for reboot; Tank Girl may roll with Robbie; more

One of the most delightfully over-the-top action films of the 1990s is getting a facelift.

Director John Woo's Face/Off is slated for a reboot at Paramount Pictures. Oren Uziel, whose credits range from The Cloverfield Paradox to the upcoming (and already controversial) Sonic the Hedgehog, has been tapped to write the script. No director or cast has been announced at this time.

The original, which hit theaters back in 1997, starred Nicolas Cage as Castor Troy, a diabolical villain being chased down by FBI Agent Sean Archer, played by John Travolta. Along with Woo's extravagantly choreographed action scenes, the main characters end up switching faces thanks to some high-tech plastic surgery and a substantial suspension of disbelief. The film also served as something of a turning point in Cage's career, which has since been earmarked by his... unique approach to playing characters.

Whoever takes on the role(s) next will have quite the shoes to fill. (Fire away in the comments section with recommendations!)

(via Deadline)

Speaking of mid-'90s cinematic gems, Tank Girl might be getting the reboot treatment as well.

Alan Martin, who co-created (along with artist Jamie Hewlett) the comic book character back in the 1980s, tweeted out that Margot Robbie's production company, LuckyChap Productions, has optioned the rights to a new big-screen adventure, even claiming they're "several months into production."

However, Martin also notes that neither he nor any of his co-creators were contacted about the project, so it's unclear if they'll be involved in the would-be production.

Tank Girl first appeared in the debut issue of the U.K. comic magazine Deadline back in 1988, and followed the eponymous character roaming across a futuristic, drought-stricken Australian landscape. Director Rachel Talalay, who helmed two Nightmare on Elm Street sequels, directed the 1995 big-screen adaptation, which starred Lori Petty.

No word from LuckyChap as far as confirmation of the project, or if whether Robbie is interested in taking on the lead role. SYFY WIRE has reached out to LuckyChap Productions, and will update this story accordingly.

We do know that on Feb. 7, 2020, Robbie will be taking on the mantle of Harley Quinn once more in the upcoming DCEU outing Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn).

(h/t CBM)

Finally, Todd Strauss-Schulson is in talks to direct the STXfilms adaptation of the action/comedy manga Zombie Brother, replacing Kung Fury director David Sandberg, who was previously attached.

The Chinese digital manga has racked up 24 billion views over 241 installments, centering on a Chinese man who leads a gang of New Yorkers through the zombie apocalypse. It's also inspired an animated series, with 3.7 billion views across two seasons so far, as well as a stage play.

Along with comedies like Isn't It Romantic and A Very Harold and Kumar 3D Christmas, Strauss-Schulson directed the 2015 meta-horror/satire The Final Girls.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)