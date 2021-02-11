Face/Off remake in the works from Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard

Godzilla vs. Kong's director will be taking on a different kind of face-off for his next project. According to Deadline, Paramount Pictures has tapped Adam Wingard to direct a remake of John Woo’s 1997 action film Face/Off.

Wingard will write the script with Simon Barrett, which, according to the outlet, will have nothing to do with the script Oren Uziel was hired to write back when Paramount announced in September plans to remake the film. Word is that Wingard’s version will be more of a “reimagining” than a straight remake.

The original film starred John Travolta as Sean Archer, an FBI agent hunting down domestic terrorist Castor Troy, played by Nicolas Cage. When Troy goes into a coma before he can reveal where he planted a bomb in Los Angeles, Archer undergoes an experimental facial transplant procedure to assume Troy’s likeness to learn where the bomb was planted.

Unfortunately, Troy awakens from his coma and assumes Archer’s face. And voice. And body, apparently. So, the two enemies resume their dance of death, but now Cage is playing the hero while Travolta is the villain. A metric ton of action sequences with crateloads of flying bullets ensue.

Yes, it’s ridiculous. But because it’s a John Woo film, it’s also awesome. So awesome, in fact, that it wound up raking in $246 million in global ticket sales.

However close or far Wingard’s version hews to the original, we just ask for two things: a scene in a church filled with doves, and a Nic Cage cameo. Is that too much to ask?