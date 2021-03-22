Falcon and the Winter Soldier bucks the Mandalorian, becomes most watched series premiere on Disney+

On your left, Mando. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has just passed The Mandalorian to become the most watched series premiere ever on Disney+.

Although the streaming service did not provide numbers, Disney did announce that the Marvel spinoff series, which premiered on Friday, March 22, garnered more viewers on its opening weekend than the hit Lucasfilm series about a bounty hunter and his young 50-something charge. And it beat out its much celebrated, fellow MCU series, WandaVision, to boot.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier also ranked as the most watched title overall on the platform globally this past weekend. So, who needs Steve Rogers anymore? (We’re kidding. We love you, Cap. We always will. Enjoy your twilight years.)

The series premiere kicked off the further adventures of Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon (Anthony Mackie), and Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), as they try to navigate their place in a post-Captain America, post-Hydra, post-Thanos world. While Sam goes on missions and grapples with his legacy of carrying the torch...er, shield from Cap, and as Bucky tries to make amends for the lives he destroyed as an unwitting agent of Hydra, a new character is introduced, John Walker, aka the new Captain America, aka U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell).

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier air every Friday on Disney+.