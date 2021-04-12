'The Falcon and Winter Soldier' producer shoots down cameo theory; Sebastian Stan on S2 odds

With only two episodes of The Falcon and Winter Soldier left this season, fan speculation about some of the Disney+ series' big mysteries could not be any higher, as viewers try and figure out the identity of the mysterious Power Broker among some of the show's other big questions.

One such thread has revolved around a possible cameo from King T'Challa himself, with fans wondering whether Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman might have potentially shot a cameo for the show late last year, before his sudden passing due to cancer — especially with the Dora Milaje having recently shown up on the series, being led by Florence Kasumba's Ayo.

However, Marvel producer Nate Moore has since shot that theory down during an appearance on Vanity Fair's "Still Watching" podcast.

"No. I can say. That is not going to happen," said the producer who's currently working on the Black Panther sequel. "I would be honest if it was. Chad’s passing is a whole life thing, and I loved the guy as much as the character. I think we have to be very careful and thoughtful about when he appears, because he meant so much to a lot of people as much as he meant to us. But yeah, we wouldn’t use that as a ‘Come next week; maybe you’ll see Panther!’ We wouldn’t, and he’s not."

Since Boseman's death, Marvel studio chief — and mastermind behind the larger cinematic Universe — Kevin Feige has explicitly stated that the studio will not recast the role Boseman brought to life and made so iconic. Instead, his final performance as the character will be the episode of Marvel's What If...? series he leant his voice to, playing a version of his character who might have gone on to become Guardians of the Galaxy's Star-Lord, instead of Peter Quill (and Chris Pratt who plays him).

Video of Mid-Season Sneak Peek | Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

But that doesn't mean Wakanda still won't play a big part in the MCU's plans moving forward. Not only is Black Panther II going ahead with a script from director Ryan Coogler who is currently prepping to shoot the movie this summer, but the Space Jam: A New Legacy producer is also developing a spin-off TV series that will focus on the people of Wakanda and the futuristic fictional city itself. (No word if this will focus specifically on the Dora Milaje, something fans have been ardently craving since the elite warriors' recent reappearance on TFAWS.)

As for the future adventures of the White Wolf and his winged not-a-partner, actor Sebastian Stan (AKA Bucky Barnes) says he doesn't know if the series will come back for a second season, much like WandaVision before it.

"No, we have not, and I'll tell you that honestly, we have not," Stan told Collider. "As per usual, I don't quite know what the next step is. We never really do. Maybe some people do, maybe [Robert] Downey [Jr.] used to know, I don't know."

However, as he went on to say, he'd definitely return for a second season, having even told Feige as much. "I got on the phone with him just to catch up, and I was saying to him, 'Dude, you could f**king tell me to go swim under[water], I'll do anything.' It doesn't matter. Or if this is it, my heart is just as big."

New episodes of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney+ on Fridays.