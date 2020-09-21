WIRE Buzz: Falcon and Winter Soldier 2021 debut; possible Quibi sell-off; Crash Bandicoot 4 trailer

While WandaVision looks to be premiering on Disney+ this year, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier still needs a bit more production time. To be fair, this shouldn't come as too much of a shock, since we knew it'd be delayed back in mid-July.

According to a Disney+ landing page spotted by Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com, WandaVision will debut in December of this year, while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier heads to the streamer sometime in 2021. The latter was originally slated to arrive this August, but was forced to shut down the Prague leg of its production amid growing COVID-19 concerns. Filming only recently got back underway, whereas WandaVision was able to restart its shoot over the summer.

Showrun by Malcolm Spellman, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will see Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) team up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The show is set to feature several Captain America: Civil War vets like Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). Wyatt Russell joins the MCU as John Walker, aka U.S. Agent, a sort of knockoff Cap, who does the government's bidding.

WandaVision dropped its first trailer during last night's Emmys ceremony. The show stars Elizabeth Olsen ("Scarlet Witch"), Paul Bettany ("Vision"), Teyonah Parris ("Monica Rambeau"), Kat Dennings ("Darcy Lewis"), Randall Park ("Jimmy Woo"), Kathryn Hahn, Fred Melamed, and Debra Jo Rupp.

Less than six months after launching Quibi, Jeffrey Katzenberg is already looking to potentially sell his creation, The Wall Street Journal reported today. Of course, nothing is decided yet as the company explores "several strategic options."

The short-form streaming service went live in early April, but didn't see much fanfare as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which was just beginning to seriously disrupt the world economy. In its first two months, however, Quibi still managed to net 4.5 million app downloads and 1.6 million subscribers. Unlike other platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, Quibi did not manage to "grow significantly through the middle months of 2020, despite the pandemic," writes Deadline.

Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The company, which is run by Meg Whitman, declined the WSJ's request for comment, instead stating:

"Quibi has successfully launched a new business and pioneered a new form of storytelling and state-of-the-art platform. [Meg and Jeffrey] are committed to continuing to build the business in the way that gives the greatest experience for customers, greatest value for shareholders and greatest opportunity for employees."

Quibi, whose streaming shtick is the ability to tell stories in 10 minutes or less, is the home of plentiful original programming that can either be enjoyed in vertical or landscape mode on a mobile phone. Projects like Most Dangerous Game, Home Movie: The Princess Bride, The Stranger, Don't Look Deeper, and 50 States of Fright have already premiered on the service. Others (like Spielberg's After Dark, for instance) have yet to receive release dates.

The 3D platforming "N. Sanity" of Crash Bandicoot returns in a new gameplay trailer for the series' fourth installment — It's About Time. This time, it's all about collecting Quantum Masks (no crystals or gems here) that grant Crash and his sister, Coco, special abilities that allow them to manipulate both time and space.

"As you're going through this adventure, you're going to be meeting up with these four quantum masks in an effort to help heal time and space," the game's producer Lou Studdert said over the summer. "When you meet them, they'll join in with Crash and Coco's team, and from that point on in the story, there'll be certain areas and levels where they'll come in to help a hand. And when they come in to help a hand, they get equipped to Crash or Coco as a crazy suit of armor that shows the player that they now have control over their power."

The wumpin' duo is gonna need all the power-ups they can handle because Neo Cortex and N. Tropy have escaped their inter-dimensional prisons and are now on a warpath to conquer the entire multiverse.

Check out the gameplay footage below:

Video of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – Gameplay Launch Trailer | PS4

Crash Bandicoot 4 is the first original Crash title in a decade. If you want to get really granular, it's the first proper console platformer in the franchise since 2007's Crash of the Titans.

The game (developed by Toys for Bob and published by Activision) goes on sale for the PlayStation 4 Friday, Oct. 2.