WIRE Buzz: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier begins shooting; new Frozen II trailer

Let the team-up begin! After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier showrunner Malcolm Spellman confirmed that production on the six-episode Disney+ miniseries was underway, its two stars, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, have now followed suit in a series of fun social media posts.

“And so it begins!” Mackie, who plays the Falcon, aka Sam Wilson, wrote on Twitter above a picture of two director's chairs labeled "Sam Wilson" and "Bucky Barnes" (Stan’s character). “Welcome back guys... #TheFalconandtheWinterSoldier #PlayBoys #Legdaysaveslives #setlife #Marvel.”

Also, a rather charming video of the two stars (in street clothes) said to be from Marvel Studio’s Instagram page announcing the launch of production was posted on a Sebastian Stan fan page, and which the actor retweeted. What it lacks in any story or production details, it more than makes up for in witty patter:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres in the fall of 2020 on Disney+.

“This is it. Everyone ready?”

The past is not what it seems in Disney’s new trailer for Frozen II. In the highly anticipated sequel to the megahit Frozen, Elsa embarks on a quest to discover the truth about who she is and why she was born with her magical powers. But she won’t be going alone — Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven will join Elsa on her adventure to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle.

Check it out:

Video of Frozen 2 | Get Tickets Now

Frozen II, which features the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad, breezes its way into theaters Nov. 22. Tickets are on sale now.

David Livingston / Contributor (Getty Images)

Eric Balfour (Haven, Six Feet Under) has been cast in a recurring role on the second season of The CW’s Charmed reboot, Deadline reports. Balfour will play Julian, a tech guru-turned-social activist.

The rebooted version of Charmed centers on three sisters who discover they are witches, and each possesses special powers after the death of their mother. Balfour’s character Julian bonds with one of the sisters. We don't actually know which sister it is, so we guess we’ll have to just watch to find out.

The series recently experienced a showrunner shakeup, with Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro replacing Carter Covington. (Apparently the changing of stewardship has given the show a new look.)

Charmed returns to The CW on Oct. 11.