MCU stars send love to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan ahead of 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' debut

You gotta love it when superheroes support each other. Ahead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier dropping onto Disney+ tomorrow, cast members Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon) and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier) received well wishes from three other MCU duos. Those dyads were: Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision); Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye); and Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Loki). The latter two also revealed the official poster art for Loki, which arrives on Disney+ this summer.

"We are a powerful duo from the MCU. Just like you guys [Sam and Bucky], we're equally matched characters in every way, working side-by-side" said Wilson during a special launch event on YouTube. In Loki, the actor plays Mobius, an employee of the Tim Variance Authority who recruits the God of Mischief (the Avengers era version of the character who stole the Space Stone in Endgame) to correct errant timelines.

"Well...technically, Loki is a god and Mobius is kind of more of a bureaucrat, should we say," butts in Hiddleston. "So we're not really equals."

Check out the poster below:

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney+

"We're here if you need us for any tips on teamwork," offered Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) from the Hawkeye set. "It's all about connections, finding things you have in common" added Steinfeld, who is playing Barton's protégée, Kate Bishop. Still no word on when their new series will hit the bullseye of its premiere.

On the WandaVision side of things, Bettany got hilariously chastised by Olsen for spoiling the finale.

Watch the full launch event below (stay until the very end to see some new footage!):

Video of Virtual Launch Event | Marvel Studios&#039; The Falcon and The Winter Soldier | Disney+

During a Q&A with the principal cast, Daniel Brühl (Zemo) promised "six mind-boggling, super-charged hours ... packed with cinematic action pieces, but also with unseen and fantastic character pieces."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier flies onto Disney+ tomorrow — Friday, March 19. Click here to see what critics are saying about the first episode.